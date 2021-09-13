Bob Crouch, former Henry County Clerk of Circuit Court and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, dead at 93

Couch was elected vice-chair of operations for the Virginia Democratic Party in 1989.

In 1991 he campaigned unsuccessfully against Ward Armstrong to fill the House of Delegates seat long held by the late A.L. Philpott.

"We may have been competitors, but we were on the same team and believed in a lot of the same things for this area and the commonwealth of Virginia," Armstrong said. "I don't know of any more dedicated public servant than Bob Crouch.

"He and I still hold the record for turnout in a firehouse primary: 6,500 people came out on a Saturday. I prevailed by 200 votes. It was very close."

A firehouse primary is one held by the political party rather than by an electoral board, in this case because of the death of Philpott outside the normal primaries cycle.

Crouch was the Henry County chair of Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaigns, and one of the first Virginia Democratic activists to join Bill Clinton’s campaign. He was Clinton’s campaign coordinator for the Fifth Congressional District, and went onto become a Clinton delegate and whip at the Democratic National Convention.