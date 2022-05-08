Body & Bath DIY soap workshop at Blue Ridge Regional Library branches

Soothing spa music set the mood for the class which took place in the meeting room at the back of the Collinsville branch library.

It was the Body & Bath DIY soap workshop, which was held last week at locations of the Blue Ridge Regional Library (BRRL). About a dozen people took the Wednesday class at the Collinsville branch, taught by Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow.

“It’s my job to bring these programs to life, to inspire, to educate and enrich the entire community,” BRRL Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely said. “Hopefully, you will be inspired today and you’ll learn something.”

Her previous classes at the libraries involved making spring wreaths. At this one, she showed how to use bulk items to create custom shaped, scented and colored soap, as well as shower gel, waterless foaming hand soap and an exfoliating scrub. Glycerin is a type of soap that attracts moisture and is good for sensitive skin or people with allergies.

It’s easy to do at home. Depending on what you want to make, you will need: Solid melt-and-pour glycerin soap block, soap molds (can use gelatin or candy molds or ice cube trays), soap safe scents and dyes, scentless and colorless shower gel, scentless and colorless rinseless foaming hand soap, Epsom salt, massage oil, containers to store the finished product, a funnel, bowls to mix the products in and a spoon.

All of the products needed to make these soaps can be bought at craft stores or online in kits in bulk.

Soap bar

To make pretty, scented bars or cakes of soap, begin by cutting down the large block of melt-and-pour glycerin soap.

Place it in a wax melting pot or over a double boiler to melt it into a liquid. After it is melted, ladle it into a separate bowl and mix in soap-safe coloring and scents.

At the workshop, Barrow offered more than 20 scent options, including: apple, brown sugar, lavender, berry vanilla, grape soda, peppermint, cotton candy and even one called monkey farts.

Pour the mixed liquid soap into the mold. After it has hardened, pop it out.

If you want to add a swirl or tie-dye design, simply add the colors or color without mixing completely, pour into the mold, and then give a gentle swirl with a spoon or mold.

Shower gel

Making shower gel involves a similar process but with less waiting: Using a funnel, simply pour the liquid (not melted solid) into the desired container, using a funnel.

Next, add any scent or color that is desired, put on the cap and shake well to mix.

Foaming hand soap

Making foaming hand soap follows the same process as the shower gel, but with a special container: Its lid creates foam.

If you make it with a rinseless foaming hand soap mix, it functions like a hand sanitizer in that you just spray it onto your hands and then rub it into your skin — perfect for keeping in your car in case of emergencies.

Exfoliating scrub

The exfoliating scrub can be made with sugar or salt, but Barrow said she prefers salt, as sugar can get sticky.

To make the scrub, add a desired amount of Epsom salt to fill a container of your choosing to a bowl. Mix in an oil of choice (Barrow had provided massage oil), and then add scents and coloring if desired.

To mix, use a spoon and mash the color out into the salt or sugar. Once it is evenly mixed, add it to a scrub container.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

