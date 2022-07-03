Body found in bathroom

A body was found on June 25 in a bathroom at the J. Frank Wilson Park on E. Church Street Extension.

Martinsville Public Information Officer Kendall Davis confirmed the finding to the Bulletin, but offered little information.

"All that we are releasing at this time is that police did locate the body around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning," Davis wrote by email. "The department is awaiting the results of the toxicology report and will not be releasing the deceased's identity at this time."

A suspected cause of death was not made clear, but Davis did say no foul play is suspected.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

