The body of an elderly woman was found in the Figsboro community this morning.

Chief Deputy Wayne Davis with the Henry County Sheriff's Office told the Bulletin that the 911 Communications Center received a call before 8 a.m. from a person who said they had seen what appeared to be a body just off of the road.

Deputies responded to the 2600 block of Figsboro Road and located the remains of what David described as an elderly female.

"The investigators are on the scene and we're trying to determine the identity of the person and the circumstances of how she got here," Davis said.

The preliminary investigation under way at the time had not revealed any signs of foul play, said Davis.

The Sheriff's Office will release further information as the investigation develops, Davis said.