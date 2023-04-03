The body of a Martinsville woman was found in the Figsboro community Monday morning.

The body has been identified as that of Rhoda Peters Fulcher, 88, of 30 Quail Oakes Road in Martinsville, a release stated.

At approximately 7:05 a.m. the 911 Communications Center received a call from a person who said they had seen what appeared to be a body in a field near the 2600 block of Figsboro Road. Deputies responded and found a deceased woman.

"The investigators are on the scene and we're trying to determine the identity of the person and the circumstances of how she got here," said Chief Deputy Wayne Davis Monday morning.

The release later that day stated the preliminary investigative findings indicated that Fulcher had left her home on foot sometime during the night. She traveled approximately 100 yards from her home before falling down a steep embankment and suffering injuries.

The release did not make clear what those injuries were.

The body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Davis told the Bulletin the preliminary investigation did not reveal any signs of foul play.