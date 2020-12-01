Body found in Smith River identified as man from North Carolina

The body found floating in the Smith River a month ago has been identified as a missing North Carolina man who had suffered from dementia.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke through the use of DNA analysis has positively identified the remains as Edward Harrison Ariail, 67, of Abberton Way in High Point, N.C. There were no apparent signs of foul play or homicide, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated.

No cause of death has been released, and the final autopsy report is pending while additional testing is completed, the release stated.

A passing motorist called the 911 communications center at 11:13 a.m. on Oct. 29 and reported seeing a body floating face down under the bridge at Daniels Creek Road and River Road during heavy rains, an earlier release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The caller followed the body as it floated down the rain-swollen Smith River until it became entangled in a tree alongside River Road in Fieldale.

An off-duty auxiliary deputy from Patrick County and the swift-water rescue team from the Ridgeway District Rescue Squad and Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department recovered the body.