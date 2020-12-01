Body found in Smith River identified as man from North Carolina

The body found floating in the Smith River a month ago has been identified as a missing North Carolina man who had suffered from dementia.
The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke through the use of DNA analysis has positively identified the remains as Edward Harrison Ariail, 67, of Abberton Way in High Point, N.C. There were no apparent signs of foul play or homicide, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated.
No cause of death has been released, and the final autopsy report is pending while additional testing is completed, the release stated.
A passing motorist called the 911 communications center at 11:13 a.m. on Oct. 29 and reported seeing a body floating face down under the bridge at Daniels Creek Road and River Road during heavy rains, an earlier release from the sheriff’s office stated.
The caller followed the body as it floated down the rain-swollen Smith River until it became entangled in a tree alongside River Road in Fieldale.
An off-duty auxiliary deputy from Patrick County and the swift-water rescue team from the Ridgeway District Rescue Squad and Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department recovered the body.
Deputies had said they thought the body had been in the river for more than 24 hours and said it appeared to be that of a white male wearing black sweatpants and a t-shirt.
Ariail last was seen on Oct. 23. His family had contacted the High Point Police Department and reported him missing, and a Silver Alert has been issued related to his disappearance.
The Henry County Department of Public Safety, Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the swift-water rescue teams from the Ridgeway District Rescue Squad and the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department were acknowledged by the sheriff’s office for their assistance in the recovery of the body.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
