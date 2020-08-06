Body found in vehicle in heavily wooded area in Fieldale

A body was found Thursday afternoon inside a wrecked vehicle that was shrouded by dense woods in Fieldale.

The Virginia State Police were on the scene of a crash that was discovered shortly after 1 o'clock.

The 911 communications center received a call of a vehicle that had left the road and that a person inside the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive.

A light-colored vehicle was barely visible off the northbound side of North River Road.

The vehicle appeared to have left the road and traveled down a steep bank, coming to rest in a thickly wooded area.

About 30 people had congregated along the roadway, which was closed to traffic in both directions.

A VSP officer could be seen describing the incident to three individuals near where the vehicle had left the roadway.

VSP has not confirmed the identity of the body found in the vehicle or its condition. Some of the people on the scene explained what they thought had happened and who the person involved was, but they declined to identify themselves.

VSP's investigation continues, and officers at the scene said more information would be provided.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.