Body of Bassett man found in Reidsville

The body of a Bassett man has been found in Reidsville.

A release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office on Monday stated that they had located a deceased male in the area of N.C. 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville around 1 p.m. on Friday.

The body has been identified as that of Bradley Aaron Kaufman, 45, of Bassett, but the cause of death is unknown at this time, the release said.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Detectives are currently investigating and anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.

