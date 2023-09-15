The Henry County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a Boones Mill man in Ridgeway, but no foul play is suspected.

On Thursday, at approximately 4:27 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call about possible human remains near the intersection of Horsepasture Price Road and Wagon Trail Road in Ridgeway. Deputies responded and located the body of Raymond Alley Jr., 28, a release stated.

The preliminary investigation indicates no signs of foul play. The body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.