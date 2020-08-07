Body of missing man found by family

The body of a Martinsville man was found by family members Thursday afternoon.

The Virginia State Police have not issued a release but have confirmed after further investigation that the body found in a car at the foot of a steep bank off North River Road in Fieldale is that of 24-year-old Tyshawn Williams.

Investigators on the scene have determined Wiliams' car, a 2007 Mercury Mulan, was headed south on North River Road near Shady View Drive Sunday night.

The vehicle hit a guardrail, over-corrected and then went off the road and down a bank before coming to rest in a heavily wooded area.

The vehicle was not visible by a motorist passing by and barely visible by someone standing by the side of the road and looking down the bank.

Police say they were told by family members that they located the vehicle and then called 911 after finding Williams dead inside.

When the 911 communications center received the call around 1 p.m., they dispatched rescue to the scene describing the person as "unconscious and unresponsive."