Body of Primland Resort guest recovered from Roaring Creek Gorge

Smith had to temporarily suspend the search because the wet conditions made it too dangerous for the searchers, but in less than 36 hours specialized rope units were back out combing the cliffs near the trail where Rubin left for a run around 11 a.m. on June 2 and never returned.

"We're not at the point to where we're saying we're going to stop the search," said Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith during the pause. "We are fortunate that no one on the search teams has been hurt or killed, but this is someone's loved one that we're dealing with and we're going to continue this."

Rubin was the Chief Operating and Compliance Officer for Westchester Capital Management and a competitive mountain and technical trail runner.

He had qualified for a 47-mile marathon in Grand Canyon, Arizona in September and was in training.

"We've interviewed tons of folks and there are a lot of folks that know him and they all said that he was in extremely good shape, good physical condition," Smith said. "He was an adventurist and he was training for a marathon and looking for elevation changes."

Smith said on Friday after a week of searching that his team would continue to do everything they could to find closure and on Monday night shortly before 11 p.m. Smith said he was still with the family.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

