Boil water notice issued for portion of Druid Hills

Residents in parts of Druid Hills are advised to boil water for the next three days.

A release from the City of Martinsville states that Martinsville Public Works will be replacing a main fire hydrant valve on Corn Tassell Trail between Spruce Street Extension and Hazelwood Lane on Wednesday.

Water in the area will be turned off in order to make the repair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and after that a boil water notice will be in effect for the remainder of Wednesday and continue through Friday, the release said.

Customers are advised to use bottled water or boiled water after it has been cooled for uses such as drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and cleaning food contact surfaces or dishes, the release stated.

The notice recommends that customers bring water to a rolling boil for one full minute and then allow the water to cool before using.

Cooled water should be stored in a clean container with a cover, the notice states.