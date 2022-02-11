Bomb threat at FC-Middle School determined "not credible"

A bomb threat Thursday morning at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School was found not credible and after an investigation by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, normal operations resumed.

At approximately 9:51 a.m. deputies were notified that a student at the school received a text of the threat made against the school, a release stated.

The facility was placed on partial lockdown, and explosive detection K-9s from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police checked the school property and found it to be safe, the release said.

Thursday evening Communications Director Monica Hatchett said a student showed the text to school officials, and while the claim was investigated by school administrators and sheriff's deputies "classes proceeded as usual, but other doors remained locked and there was limited movement within the building."

"The threat was determined not credible, but a K-9 unit did survey unoccupied areas of the building in an abundance of caution," Hatchett said by email.

School Principal Franketta Tatum sent a letter out to families around mid-day on Thursday calling the bomb threat a "potential security concern" and that the school staff worked together to "ensure the safety of students and staff as they went about the business of learning."

Both Tatum and the Henry County Sheriff's Office encouraged all parents and guardians to talk with their children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities or threats of disturbing information to a trusted adult.

"Please remind them that if they become aware of a concern, their first response should not be to spread rumors, but rather to alert school administration or the school resource officer so that it can be dealt with quickly," wrote Tatum.

The sheriff's office release noted that acts such as these "can have serious legal repercussions," but did not make clear if any charges would be filed in the case.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

