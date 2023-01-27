Bomb threat at LPMS deemed not credible

In a notification send to parents, Principal Katrina Perry encouraged parents to talk with their children about the "seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult. Please remind them that if they become aware of a concern, their first response should not be to spread rumors, but rather to alert school administration and/or the school resource officer so that it can be dealt with quickly. The goal of Laurel Park Middle School’s staff is to foster an atmosphere where students feel free to come to us if they become aware of a threat to student safety."