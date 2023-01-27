 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bomb threat at LPMS deemed not credible

LPMS

In this 2019 Bulletin file photo, Laurel Park Middle School school resource officer Brian Punturi directs school bus traffic at Laurel Park Middle School. A bomb threat was reported at the school this morning and quickly determined to be not credible, school officials stated.

 HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

A potential security concern in the form of a bomb threat was reported at LPMS this morning, notification from Henry County Public Schools stated at 9:50 a.m. today.

The threat was determined not credible, the notification stated.

"School staff has been working in collaboration with Henry County Sheriff’s deputies to ensure the safety of students and staff as they began the school day," it stated.

In a notification send to parents, Principal Katrina Perry encouraged parents to talk with their children about the "seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult. Please remind them that if they become aware of a concern, their first response should not be to spread rumors, but rather to alert school administration and/or the school resource officer so that it can be dealt with quickly. The goal of Laurel Park Middle School’s staff is to foster an atmosphere where students feel free to come to us if they become aware of a threat to student safety."

