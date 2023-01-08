Books and Crannies closes store, goes online only

Books and Crannies, Martinsville’s only bookstore, will close its 50 E. Church St. shop on Jan. 21.

After that, sales will be conducted online only. Store owner DeShanta Hairston will remain in the community as the executive director of Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI), a role she began in October.

Hairston took Books and Crannies through one of the first Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Startup MHC classes and was awarded the highest grant from her group. She saw the opportunity for the program to kick start the business so she entered, she said, and she started the store in 2016.

“I’ve always been an avid reader and we just hadn’t had a bookstore here for quite some time,” Hairston said. “I really missed having one and that’s really what sparked the idea.”

The last bookstore she could remember in the area before Books and Crannies was The News Den in Collinsville.

Having the brick-and-mortar building let Hairston and her business have a greater connection with the community, she said. It allowed her to have a bigger outreach, host events and “connect people through books” with book signings, book clubs and more.

She started a website for online sales four years ago.

“When you have just an online platform, it’s a little harder,” she said. “But I do feel like COVID has kind of shifted a lot as well where people are more comfortable being at home a joining Zoom or a live feed … I think it’s different but it’s still possible to have the same effect just in a different way.”

“It really took off during the summer of 2020 during COVID,” she said. This happened, she added, when Hairston posted a tweet on the store’s Twitter, @BooksNCrannies, that said: “Can you imagine, I refrained from putting black owned in my bio for years in fear of losing out on potential white customers? Well I am indeed black and this is my store and I will be screaming it from the mountain tops moving forward.”

This led to her online platform growing, and the store saw a shift where online business outside of Martinsville began to boom even more so than local purchases. Her store’s Twitter account now has over 30,000 followers.

She said that due to the national happenings like the Black Lives Matter movement and the George Floyd incident, she thinks a lot of people desired to increase their knowledge on racial inequality and black history in general. “They were adamant about shopping with Black-owned bookstores,” she added.

Throughout the pandemic, Hairston said, even locally she saw a shift to a greater amount of online orders. Customers had the option have books delivered or pick them up at the store.

Moving business fully online was not an easy decision for her to make, she said. But "the current state of the economy and just the inflation" made it what she needed to do.

Though this was a part of her decision to close the shop, Hairston said that it was majority for “personal reasons.”

“It was definitely a hard decision but as a mother of two … I just wanted to create more of a balance in my life without sacrificing the work that I’ve put into this store and I think I’ve done a good job of building the online platform,” she added.

Until Jan. 21, all books in the store will be 20% off. After that day, customers can purchase books at booksandcranniesva.com.