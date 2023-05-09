A Patrick County resident and voter for 35 years has received notice that he's no longer a resident of the County and is ineligible to vote in the Blue Ridge District.

Charles Vivier was welcomed by Chairman Clayton Kendrick during the public comment period at a regular Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday.

"Welcome Charles," said Kendrick. "I haven't seen you in a while."

Vivier explained how he was disowned as a resident of Patrick County.

"There is some purging going on in Patrick County," Vivier began. "I have a letter dated April 21 from voter registration saying I don't live in Patrick County anymore. I've been living and voting here for 35 years."

Vivier said his troubles began when someone, apparently with the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, notified the registrar's office that according to the online Geographic Information System (GIS) map, he was a resident of Carroll County and not Patrick County.

"Someone has initiated this activity; I haven't gotten to the bottom of it," said Vivier. "Apparently a David Rakes with the West Piedmont Planning District gathered information on coordinates of residences and passed it on to the Virginia Department of Elections saying some people don't live in the county they say they are in."

Rakes is listed on the West Piedmont Planning District Commission's website as a data systems manager, and calls to Rakes on Tuesday by the Bulletin went unanswered and messages unreturned.

"The county tax office had the county boundary plotted along with all the properties," Vivier said. "It's going to be a job for me to get back in the Blue Ridge [District].

Vivier said he wrestled with Virginia's online registration website, referred to in the letter he received, and found it to be complicated.

"Senior citizens are not going to do well on this registration website," said Vivier. "You should try following up with your tax map and getting corrections on those maps."

Vivier said he has learned multiple agencies are accepting the GIS map as the de facto record for determining where one votes and where one pays property taxes.

"I tell you this -- there is a concrete monument sitting in my yard from a survey and on one side it says 'Carroll' and on the other it says 'Patrick.'"

Vivier added he lives on Route 608 and on one side the road is known as "Pilot View Road" and on the other it's "Pilot View Drive."

Kendrick thanked Vivier for bringing his problem to the Board's attention, but no solution was offered.

In other matters, the Board:

Held a public hearing on the Proposed Six-Year Highway Plan and proposed construction budget. Deloris East requested additional paving be done to Handy Mountain Drive, and Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes said she would look at the issue and get back to the Board on possible actions.

Held a public hearing on the FY23-24 budget. Rick Ward, Blue Ridge Regional Library director, asked for additional funding that would allow the library system to give its employees a 5% raise, equal to the raise funded in the budget for Patrick County employees. "This is going to reach a breaking point," Ward said. "When our employees can go down to Walmart and make more money than they can working at the library, I have a problem with that."

Heard from Ed Poole of the Blue Ridge District regarding the dangers of cadmium telluride, a common material used in solar projects because of its ability in converting sunlight into electricity. Information given by solar companies is "devious and very misleading to the public," Poole said. "OSHA says it can affect your organs; it's a carcinogen." Jim Best of Meadows of Dan also expressed concerns with cadmium telluride in Patrick County.

Scheduled a public hearing on the ordinance to repeal the solar ordinance for June 12.

Heard Tim Hall, interim county administrator, identify Pam Rorrer as having been named the top public health nurse in the state. "She works for West Piedmont," Hall said. "State officials came here to recognize here. She does not want any attention, otherwise I would have suggested a resolution."

The Board will meet for a special called meeting on May 15 at 5 p.m. The agenda lists a closed meeting where the position of a new county administrator will be discussed.