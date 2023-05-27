Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The old Druid Lanes Bowling Alley has been transformed into an American and Mexican cuisine restaurant – but patrons can still play a round of bowling, too.

Leon Ruiz, the owner of the former Los Nortenos Mexican Restaurant, bought the building in 2019 after the bowling alley had closed down in 2014, Tequila’s General Manager Jeremy Kennedy said.

“They just had this vision,” Kennedy said, which resulted in Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill.

The renovation process began shortly after the property was purchased, he added, and officially opened on May 15. Kennedy was asked by Ruiz to run the establishment after Ruiz stopped in to the Outback Steakhouse he was managing.

The vision included bringing a sports bar to a community that had not had one yet, Kennedy said — “that you can actually go to, have fun, watch the games on a 70-inch screen.” And keeping the bowling just “adds more entertainment,” Kennedy said.

When the building was Druid Lanes Bowling Alley, bowling lanes lined the walls of each side of the building with a restaurant and bar at the front where the kitchen is. Now, one set of those lanes remains, while booths, tables and an entertainment stage fill the area where the other set had been.

The bowling lanes, which used to line both sides of the building but now only line one side, still have the original flooring from the building’s past life. The bowling lanes from the left side were removed by Robert Gregory a few years ago to make room for the restaurant seating, Kennedy said.

Gregory also did most of the woodwork that is a prominent feature in the design of the sports bar from the building the bar that sits front and center in the restaurant to all the booths in the seating area and accents on the walls of the building.

The capacity is 374 patrons for dining alone. With the bowling side, an additional 60 patrons are added, and the sports bar has the extra parking to hold those customers. In fact, one is designated as one of the off-site parking locations for Rooster Walk 13.

The sports bar has 30 televisions throughout the building, two large projector screens, a band stage, live entertainment, pool tables, a game room, a non-smoking patio that is handicap accessible, bowling games and league and both American and Mexican cuisine.

Kennedy said bowling leagues will start Monday and will go through December.

The entertainment stage will be used for live entertainment. In the corner is a baby grand piano that will be played on certain days. In the near future, Kennedy added, they will host karaoke.

A race car display is front and center in the lobby of the sports bar. The car is real, though it doesn’t have an engine, and contains a speaker that plays the sound of a car engine. The inspiration was Jimmie Johnson, Ruiz’s favorite NASCAR driver.

“We’re in Martinsville, you gotta have a race car,” Kennedy said.

“A lot of people think we’re just another Mexican restaurant and we’re really not,” Kennedy said.

Though the restaurant does serve Mexican dishes like arroz con pollo, burritos and tacos of all kinds, quesadillas, fajitas and carnitas, it also has dishes such as pizza, chicken fingers, burgers, wings, subs, various seafood offerings, steak, pork chops, ribs and dessert.

Some of Kennedy’s favorites are the rack or ribs, the cheese sauce and tacos diablos, he said.

Kennedy said the staff has been working out some kinks with learning a new computer system but other than that, the first few weeks of operating have been “going pretty well” with steady business.

Kennedy said Tequila’s has put safety measures in place to keep both the patrons and staff safe. This includes having a police presence at the doors with off-duty cops and metal detector wands, and soon metal detectors will be put in at the entrances of the building.

“You have to anticipate if a problem is going to arise,” he said, and then take safety precautions to make sure no incidents occur such as preemptively calling law enforcement to handle situations.

Tequila’s is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, though Kennedy said hours are susceptible to change at the owner’s discretion. For more information visit the Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill Facebook page.