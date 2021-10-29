Bowling: Fifth generation Irisburg resident wants to honor his roots

Eric Bowling, a fifth-generation Irisburg resident, says he just wants to make an impact and have some say in how things turn out for his home county.
The 32-year-old newlywed is a graduate of Magna Vista High School and Patrick & Henry Community College with degree in business and general studies. He is employed in customer services for a local furniture manufacturer.
“I think that with the happenings with reversion, and here recently we’ve seen a big increase in spending on projects in the county, I wanted to have some impact on that,” Bowling said. His experience in customer service shows him that “we need to have more of a relationship” between the county and residents.
While reversion “is a big thing,” he said, the reach, or lack of, of Public Service Authority “is a major issue,” he said.
Access to publicly supplied water “is a public safety thing. The last fire hydrant on 57 is in front of Dyer’s Store Fire Department,” and it’s another 9 or so miles without water supply to the county line. Each fire truck holds about 10 minutes’ worth of water, so after 10 minutes of fighting a fire 9 or 10 miles away, the truck would have to return to the hydrant to fill back up – spending more time going to get water than actually using the water to put out the fire.
Expanding PSA water service to the county line also would help lower homeowners’ insurance costs because of the better fire protection, he said.
Economic development also is a concern, and Bowling sees an underappreciated jewel in the Blue Ridge Airport.
The county has secured funding for design work for expansion and has moved the rights-of-way, but hasn’t secured funding for an actual expansion. That should be a priority, he said, and should be on the county’s legislative agenda.
“The airport operates at pretty high near-capacity levels,” and is important for medical teams, NASCAR and industry, Bowling said.
Reversion is practically a done deal, he said, so at this point “the better question is how would you react to reversion.”
You could “shrug your shoulders and say it’s going to happen, or you could also try and fight it and end up hurting the relationship even further with the city and county,” he said. His approach, on the other hand, would be “to proactively work with the city and county … let’s try to work together” and “utilize our resources together in order to provide best quality services at best value to taxpayers.”
County taxes are increasing, he said: “Out of the last five budgets, taxes have gone up in two of them. This year, most of us got a reassessment. I feel confident that everybody’s values went up on that, so potentially it could be a third year” county residents pay more taxes than in previous years.
The county's recent expensive projects in recent years have included the new jail, schools and Commonwealth Crossing, and there's talk of putting an old water treatment plant back in use, he said. "We have to plan better ... (and) figure out our current resources that exist and move forward."
Having low taxes “potentially ties in with economic development,” because it gives “a great asset with a low cost of living.”
Bowling says voters should feel confident voting for him because “I am from this area. I love this place. It’s my home.”
He has been making a lot of door-to-door visits, he said, and gives out his contact information, because “I want to be accessible and transparent, and work for all the residents of Henry County.”