Bowling: Fifth generation Irisburg resident wants to honor his roots

Economic development also is a concern, and Bowling sees an underappreciated jewel in the Blue Ridge Airport.

The county has secured funding for design work for expansion and has moved the rights-of-way, but hasn’t secured funding for an actual expansion. That should be a priority, he said, and should be on the county’s legislative agenda.

“The airport operates at pretty high near-capacity levels,” and is important for medical teams, NASCAR and industry, Bowling said.

Reversion is practically a done deal, he said, so at this point “the better question is how would you react to reversion.”

You could “shrug your shoulders and say it’s going to happen, or you could also try and fight it and end up hurting the relationship even further with the city and county,” he said. His approach, on the other hand, would be “to proactively work with the city and county … let’s try to work together” and “utilize our resources together in order to provide best quality services at best value to taxpayers.”