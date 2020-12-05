"Boxing day" readies food for the needy in Martinsville and Henry County

"These are our food boxes, and as you can see, they are well-packed," Lawson said. "You try to pick one up, and you'll see how heavy it is."

Every box was topped with a blanket donated by Roy Prillaman, a retired employee of the Martinsville Sheriff's Department and Christmas Cheer member, who died in July.

"The food we buy is through Food Lion Foundation, so we get a really good price," Lawson said. "It's still a lot of money."

Every approved family gets a box and all children in the household 10 and under get toys.

"The Charity League partners with us, and they do a gift bag for 11-to-17 year-olds, and they get a book from the Dolly Parton program through the United Way," Lawson said. "So it's just a lot of community partners coming together."

The young volunteers worked seamlessly in a coordinated effort that was finished in about two hours.

Said Lawson: "Christmas Cheer has been in existence since 1951, and it grows. We have ebbs and flows, but we're going to keep on continuing to do what we do."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.