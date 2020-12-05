"Boxing day" readies food for the needy in Martinsville and Henry County

Saturday was "boxing day" for the local Christmas Cheer, a day when about 40 volunteers come together and box-up $35,000 worth of food for the needy.
"We have youth groups from Rich Acres Christian Church, 4-H and St. Paul High Street Baptist Church," Christmas Cheer President Kathy Lawson said. "It's turned out well."
Christmas Cheer started taking applications in early November and ended that process on Friday. The following morning, the group gathered at an assembly line with masks and gloves for safety and protection from COVID-19.
Lawson was comfortable in her role coordinating the efforts.
"Tim ... Tim ... where's Tim?" Lawson asked. "Oh, there you are ... pray."
Tim Hunt, the pastor of Rich Acres Christian Church, left no pause between Lawson's request and his reaction.
"Let's pray," Hunt said as he took his hat off. "Lord thank you for what we are about to do today, and Lord we pray you not let there be any COVID in this building."
The former American Standard Homes building at 700 Commerce St. in Martinsville is in the process of being converted to the Community Fellowship church campus and is currently without heat and light.
Portable lighting had been erected for the boxing and made the event feel like a movie set.
"These are our food boxes, and as you can see, they are well-packed," Lawson said. "You try to pick one up, and you'll see how heavy it is."
Every box was topped with a blanket donated by Roy Prillaman, a retired employee of the Martinsville Sheriff's Department and Christmas Cheer member, who died in July.
"The food we buy is through Food Lion Foundation, so we get a really good price," Lawson said. "It's still a lot of money."
Every approved family gets a box and all children in the household 10 and under get toys.
"The Charity League partners with us, and they do a gift bag for 11-to-17 year-olds, and they get a book from the Dolly Parton program through the United Way," Lawson said. "So it's just a lot of community partners coming together."
The young volunteers worked seamlessly in a coordinated effort that was finished in about two hours.
Said Lawson: "Christmas Cheer has been in existence since 1951, and it grows. We have ebbs and flows, but we're going to keep on continuing to do what we do."
