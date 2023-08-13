Thousands of ducks got tagged with their adoption numbers on Friday for the annual duck race that will take place at the Bassett Cruise In on Aug. 19.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge (BCGBR), Martinsville and Henry County’s local chapter, started putting on the duck race eight years ago out of inspiration by the Duck Derby in Chicago. The location switches from the Smith River Fest to the Bassett Cruise In, where the race will take place this year.

“Our volunteers work together to pull the tags off the ducks and then put the new tags on the ducks that are numbers of all the people who adopted ducks,” BGCBR Chief Executive Officer Joanie Petty said.

The group of around 60 to 70 volunteers worked from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. making sure the around 15,000 ducks are ready for the race next weekend.

“Because we’re in uptown (Martinsville) we’ve had people just walk up and start volunteering,” Petty said. The tagging event that traditionally takes place in a Lester Group warehouse was held in the newly dedicated Rob King Alley to both create a change of pace and honor the memory of Rob King.

“We’re really excited that we’re able to use Rob’s Alley,” Petty said. “I’ve always been supportive of the arts, music, youth development, things that promote vitality and a sense of belonging and community in our area.”

“Rob King and Shanna [Francisco-King] are such good friends of mine and this is my way of silently paying tribute to that because sometimes you don’t know what to say but you can kind of feel that spirit here,” she added.

The alley is also special to the BGCBR because the club members volunteered on the beautification process that made the alley what it is today.

“We were all kind of part of it so it’s nice to be here to do this event,” Petty said.

The duck race is the largest fundraiser that the BGCBR holds each year and with sales and sponsorships will raise more than $100,000, Petty said. The money is used to keep the cost of membership as low as possible, she added.

The cash from sales is used in the grant acquisition process when it is used as leverage as grant matching funds.

“This event is important to raise money because we don’t want to create any reason, any barriers, that would prevent a child from having care after school,” Petty said.

“Whether its homework help, a mentor, fun, something to do,” she added. “Not all kids play sports or dance so we’re just a place, a home, a club for them to be that they can belong to.”

The fundraising also helps with the cost of hiring staff and buying supplies, snacks and other items that the children may need.

“There are people here from MHC After 3, DRBA [Dan River Basin Association], Martinsville City” and many other local organizations and businesses including Uptown Partnership, Carter Bank & Trust and more, Petty said.

The Bassett Cruise In takes place at 3525 Fairystone Park Hwy. from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and the duck race will take place at 3:30 p.m. The first prize winner will receive $3,000.