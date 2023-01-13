Bragg MCPS district Teacher of the Year

Teresa Bragg, a teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School (AHES), was presented with two plaques, a bountiful bouquet of flowers, a candy bar bouquet and the use of a Nelson Automotive car for being chosen as Martinsville City Public Schools District Teacher of the Year.

MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley traveled from school to school with MCPS director of human resources Yani Smith, MCPS Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Callie Hietala, MCPS Executive Director of Special Education and Student Services Dr. Cynthia Tarpley and MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Angilee Downing to congratulate her and other top teachers on Friday.

The group presented awards to the Teachers of the Year for each school in the form of a plaque with their name on it and a bouquet of flowers. These teachers had been selected by their colleagues through a school ballot. The district winner was chose by an anonymous review team.

Bragg has been teaching with MCPS for 32 years and has 37 years teaching experience in total. She teaches K-5th grade special education at AHES. Bragg was also selected as AHES’s Teacher of the Year for the 2014-15 school year.

“This is a well-deserved honor for her. She goes above and beyond for all of her students,” AHES Assistant Principal Jill Holder said. “If I had a student who needed advocating for, I’d definitely want her on my side advocating.”

“She loves the kids here at Albert Harris and does everything in her power to see that they get everything that they need to have equitable services here,” Holder added.

“I love my kids,” Bragg said. “They touch my heart … I love creating activities on their level so that they can progress and see their smile when they do what I’m asking them to do … They’re so proud when they accomplish something.”

“Ever since I’ve been an administrator, your reputation precedes you,” Talley said. “I don’t know of any supervisor, especially at the central office level, who does not brag on Ms. Bragg because of what you’re able to do with the young people.”

Autos By Nelson Owner Barry Nelson presented Bragg with a Ford EcoSport that she will be able to drive for part of the year.

“Congratulations,” Nelson said. “That is an honor right there.” Nelson handed Bragg the keys and showed her to the car. She hopped in the driver’s seat and honked the horn in celebration.

“We’re just very proud and I can say to you, outside of family, I think it’s the greatest recognition that you can have to be recognized by your peers,” Talley added.

Other Martinsville Teachers of the Year are Keona Walton, Jessica Clervoi, Kimberly Ramirez and Melissa McNeill.

Walton, a City teacher for six years, is a special education teacher at Martinsville High School. She also co-teaches English 11 and Algebra 1. Clervoi has been teaching in MCPS for eight years and she is an eighth-grade Algebra 1 teacher at Martinsville Middle School.

Ramirez has been with MCPS for three years and is a third- through fifth-grade special education teacher at Patrick Henry Elementary School. McNeill has been teaching for MCPS for five and a half years and is an early childhood education teacher at Clearview Early Learning Center.