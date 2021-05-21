BREAKING NEWS: Greg Hodges is new PHCC president

Greg Hodges has been selected as Patrick Henry Community College’s new president, the college announced on its website Friday.

Hodges has spent his career in higher education at PHCC and became a vice president in 2016. He currently is the vice president of Academic and Student Success Services.

Hodges succeeds Angeline Godwin, who served for 9 years and announced on Jan. 25 that she would be retiring, effective July 1. She was the third president, following Max Wingett, who served for more than 33 years.

The search for the new president was led by the PHCC College Board and Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glen DuBois.

Over a 2-week period this month, each candidate met with faculty, students and the community through size-limited gatherings that were broadcast over Zoom. They also met over Zoom with the college board.

The college board held a closed meeting on Wednesday to talk about the candidates.

Hodges has a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary. He holds two master’s degrees, one from Bethany Theological Seminary and the other from the University of Phoenix. His doctoral degree is from Trident University International.

The other candidates were Jermaine Ford is the vice president of Workforce and Economic Development at South Louisiana Community College; Alessandro Anzalone, the interim president of Hillsborough (Fla.) Community College’s Brandon Campus; and Tanjula Petty, the assistant provost for Student Success and Special Initiatives at Alabama State University.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

