Bridge memorials honor seven slain officers

The Benny Summerlin Meeting Room was filled with family, friends, and current and former law enforcement officers on Tuesday to honor seven officers who have died in the line of duty.

In collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation, Henry County dedicated seven bridges with memorials naming them after officers killed in the service of the community they served.

As Henry County Board Chair Jim Adams read each name, those in attendance with relations to the person whose name was called stood in honor of the ultimate sacrifice the officer had made.

“I would like to begin today’s ceremony by welcoming the family and friends of our honorees and thanking the administrative staff and sheriff’s deputies who made this possible,” said Adams. “Tonight marks the culmination of a project this Board began a little more than a year ago. It all began when Reed Creek Supervisor Tommy Slaughter was approached about the possibility of renaming a bridge after Paul Edward Grubb, a Henry County deputy who died while honorably serving his community. It wasn’t long before the family of another slain law enforcement officer approached Mr. Slaughter about a similar gesture.”

The Board of Supervisors embraced the idea, and suitable bridges were selected for the placement of markers. To qualify, Adams said, the officers had to be Henry County natives or primarily perform their duties in Henry County.

After the bridges were identified, the Board passed resolutions of support and agreed to pay for the cost of the signs. The resolutions were then forwarded to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for final approval, and the signs were installed in September.

“While we know that a mere sign is a small token and cannot replace what these families have lost, we sincerely hope these signs will guarantee that the names of these officers and their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” Adams said. “As I call each name, I ask that any friends or loved ones in attendance tonight stand so they can also be recognized.”

In a solemn moment, the room fell quiet as Adams read each name of the men who, over the past century, have given their lives for the safety and protection of the people who make Henry County home: George Melvin Brown, Willis Herman Ferguson, George S. Frame, Paul Edward Grubb, John J. Johnston, John Hughes Mitchell and Sgt. J. Michael Phillippi.

Hughes recognized

The Board also recognized a living legend on the basketball court, Patrinda Toney Hughes, a Bassett High School standout who recently was inducted into Radford University’s 2022 Athletic Hall of fame.

“In the 1980s she made a name for herself as a standout on the basketball court with 2,020 points, 379 assists and 228 steals at Radford,” said Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

Hughes received the Henry County Headliner Award from the members of the Board and, in return, autographed her player’s card for each of them.

“Thank you guys for the recognition,” said Hughes. “And I thank my family and friends for coming.”

In other matters, the Board:

Received an update on delinquent tax collection efforts from Henry County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff. As of Sept. 30, Grindstaff said, almost 93% of personal property taxes had been collected and nearly 95% of real estate taxes had been received. Since January, the contracted collection agency with the County has collected $496,220.

Heard from Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Corporation, regarding recent activity in his office. Heath told the Board that 15 people recently participated in an event in which the laws pertaining to running a small business were discussed. Small Business Saturday has been scheduled for Nov. 26, when $10 coupons will be offered to the public for use at participating local small restaurants. Site visits with Quantum Printing, Unique Styles and Designs, Made in Martinsville, Captain Tom’s, Manny’s Restaurant, Collinsville Engraving and Ma’s Cakes were conducted in the past month.

Approved an additional appropriation of $220,200 to the schools’ nutrition budget for the fresh fruit and vegetable program for elementary schools. The funds are provided by the Virginia Department of Education from a United States Department of Agriculture allocation.

Approved the appropriation of $17,262 in grant funding received from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to be used for overtime hours for law enforcement officers conducting activities in areas that are experiencing increases in crime.

Approved the appropriation of $20,350 for the enforcement of alcohol-related traffic laws and $19,550 for the enforcement of speed-related traffic laws. The grants will be used for training, equipment and overtime compensation.

Approved an additional appropriation of $426 from the State Asset Forfeiture funds to cover the cost of a real estate title search requested by Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester.

Approved the appropriation of $9,000 received from a grant managed by Piedmont Community Services to cover personnel and office-related expenses for a new drug court program.

Designated Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter as the voting representative for the 2022 Virginia Association of Counties annual business meeting on Nov. 15. Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard was designated as the secondary representative.

Approved a resolution authorizing an Industrial Revitalization Fund planning grant application for $50,000 to assist the Bassett Community Center with a feasibility and market study and a design plan for the rehabilitation of their building at 119 Blackberry Road.

Received an Achievement Award from the Virginia Association of Counties in relation to the creation of the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy formed in collaboration with the counties of Franklin and Patrick. The Academy was formed to meet the immediate need for vacancies within the fire and emergency medical services and was launched on Nov. 1. “We had 100 entries this year, and 29 were selected as winners,” said Director of Local Government Policy Joe Lerch. “This is Henry County’s second award.” Said Henry County Public Safety Director: “It’s an honor. I got permission to launch the Academy because at the time we had five vacancies.”

Approved a resolution honoring veterans through the Operation Green Light Initiative. Henry County illuminated the front exterior of the Administration Building with green lights on Monday, to continue through Nov. 13 to coincide with Veterans Day.

Conducted a public hearing and then unanimously approved a rezoning application requested by Beverly DeLoatch with D&P Farms, LLC who plans to use approximately 35 acres on the north west side of Cardinal Road and Wren Court in the Iriswood District to create an orchard and raise agricultural livestock.