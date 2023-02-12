Patrick Schools

Patrick County schools will operate virtually on Monday. Anyone with questions about a student’s assignments should contact the teacher(s). Twelve-month employees will work remotely.

Flag courtesy class

American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 offers Flag Courtesy Classes to elementary schools as part of its Americanism effort.

The purpose of the class according to a press release, is “to build patriotism in our youth and to develop a thorough understanding of proper flag display and courtesies.”

In the last academic school year, the class was given to fifth-grade students at Albert Harris Elementary School, G. W. Carver Elementary and Meadowview Elementary School. This school year the class has been given at Rich Acres Elementary, Axton Elementary, Stanleytown Elementary, Sanville Elementary and Drewry Mason Elementary.

Partick Henry Elementary School and Martinsville are scheduled for Feb. 22.

Each student in the class was given a composition notebook donated by Commander Sonny Richardson and his daughter Pam Richardson.

Axton Solar

Axton Solar will host a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Martinsville. The meeting will be about solar farm projects being developed in the Iriswood District.

This will be the second meeting hosted by Axton Solar, after a public meeting in August.

Axton Solar has received its Special Use Permit from the Board of Zoning Appeals and will go in front of the Board of Supervisors later this spring to obtain a siting agreement. If the siting agreement is approved this would provide an additional $1.5 million paid to the county once the project is fully permitted, a press release states.

Eastman

The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company on Feb. 3 elected Ms. Linnie M. Haynesworth as a director. Haynesworth was most recently the sector vice president and general manager of the Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division for Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NGC) Mission Systems Sector, where she was responsible for multiple $1 billion-plus divisions.

Haynesworth has more than 30 years of industry experience in technology, including aerospace, intelligence and cybersecurity systems. She served as NGC’s division vice president for Aerospace Products and led large space program efforts. Haynesworth also held various senior-level roles at NGC within the areas of program management, supply chain, subcontract technical management and engineering, and served as the executive co-chair of the NGC’s Women in Leadership program.

Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO, stated in a release: “Linnie is a proven executive business leader who has demonstrated expertise in cyber security governance, enterprise strategy, large complex system development, and disruptive technology. We look forward to benefiting from her unique skills and extensive experience.”

In addition to her position on Eastman’s board of directors, Haynesworth serves on the boards of Micron Technology, Inc., Truist Financial Corporation nd Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Haynesworth has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California.

ValleyStar

ValleyStar Credit Union announces Katy Elizondo-Eastridge as its vice president of commercial lending to develop and execute strategic plans for commercial lending that minimize risk and ensure that policies align with company objectives.

She began her career as a member service officer at ValleyStar six years ago. She was promoted to business development specialist in 2019, then to commercial lender in 2021.

She played a critical role in the success of the commercial lending department, increasing the commercial portfolio to over $100 million and illustrating exemplary member service, according to a press release.

She is a member of the Danville After Hours Rotary and WeLead, a women’s organization within the Danville Chamber of Commerce.

Black History Month

The Fayette Street Historic Initiative (FAHI) is celebrating Black History Month with a lense on the Black history of Martinsville and the Fayette Street community. FAHI and the city of Martinsville have partnered to launch a month-long storytelling campaign that will be featured online and through social media.

A weekly video which started Feb. 1 features local history told by Martinsville-Henry County residents. These stories cover topics such as local businesses, entertainment, schools, and churches in the Black community.

“February is the perfect time to initiate this community-driven campaign, and we look forward to stories being passed down to not only younger generations, but to those who have never heard them,” stated FAHI Executive Director DeShanta Hairston in a press release.

Be sure to follow the Fayette Street Historic Initiative (FAHI) and the City of Martinsville on Facebook, or check out their websites for the Black History Month campaign.

Workstation

The Blue Ridge Regional Library (BRRL) Martinsville branch now has a new parent and child workstation.

The workstation is a desk and play pen combination that provides the parent or responsible party the ability to work on the computer while their child is in a secure environment.

Reservations are required via the front desk or by calling 276-403-5430.

The station was built and installed by local contractor Burr Fox and was funded by the C. Mead Boxley Memorial Fund and the Martinsville Area Unrestricted Fund of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia