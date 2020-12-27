BRIEFS: Appalachian Power seeks rate increase; deadline for Dalton nominations

Appalachian Power recently requested permission to recover costs associated with meeting environmental regulations at its generating plants that serve Virginia customers, including rules relating to the ash handling and wastewater discharge systems at two plants.
The company said it was asking the Virginia State Corporation Commission to approve a residential increase of $2.50 a month for customers using 1,000 kWh/month, The increase would begin in October.
The company said in its release that it had spent $250 million to upgrade two facilities. The release also cited costs related to state or federal environmental laws or regulations.
The company has a stated goal of having all customers on a carbon-free generation system by 2050, primarily from wind and solar generators.
Ridgeway honored with Giving award
The town of Ridgeway is the winner from Virginia in Insurify’s 2020 Season of Giving Award, which is presented to the city in each state with the highest volume of residents who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to their communities.
Insurify, an online car insurance quotes comparison platform, referred to its database of more than 2.7 million car insurance applications. Drivers who submit applications disclose their occupations and the city they live in. Insurify analyzed the number of drivers in a community vs. the number who had occupations of giving, such as caregiver, counselor, firefighter, health worker, volunteer etc.
The community with the highest share of these occupations was honored.
Deadline for Dalton nomination nears
The deadline is Wednesday to nominate for the 20th annual Jack Dalton Community Service Award, which goes to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service.
Nominations should be based on the candidate’s personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping promote the quality of life in Henry County, a release from Henry County said. Nominees must have primarily performed the service for which they are being nominated within the calendar year 2020.
The online application, due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and additional information are available at www.henrycountyva.gov. All nominations must be submitted online or using the approved nomination form.
Road projects
MMI will have ongoing intermittent lane closures to install fiber along Route 460 from Glen Lyn to Narrows in Henry County.
Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.