BRIEFS: Appalachian Power seeks rate increase; deadline for Dalton nominations

Appalachian Power recently requested permission to recover costs associated with meeting environmental regulations at its generating plants that serve Virginia customers, including rules relating to the ash handling and wastewater discharge systems at two plants.

The company said it was asking the Virginia State Corporation Commission to approve a residential increase of $2.50 a month for customers using 1,000 kWh/month, The increase would begin in October.

The company said in its release that it had spent $250 million to upgrade two facilities. The release also cited costs related to state or federal environmental laws or regulations.

The company has a stated goal of having all customers on a carbon-free generation system by 2050, primarily from wind and solar generators.

Ridgeway honored with Giving award

The town of Ridgeway is the winner from Virginia in Insurify’s 2020 Season of Giving Award, which is presented to the city in each state with the highest volume of residents who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to their communities.