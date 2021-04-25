BRIEFS: Bassett couple scratches big in lottery; housing market is hot

Bassett couple scratches big $$
Laura and Travis McDaniel from Bassett were returning from dinner on her birthday when they bought some lottery tickets and wound up winning a prize of $777,777.
They were driving from Danville when they stopped at Corner Market, located at 12288 Martinsville Highway in Danville, where they bought the scratch-off tickets. When they got home, Laura McDaniel scratched the Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket and discovered it was a top prize winner.
“We’re very blessed,” she said in a release from the lottery association as she and her husband claimed their prize.
Theirs was the fourth and final top prize-winning ticket in Lucky 7s Multiplier. The odds of winning the top prize were 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize were 1 in 3.27.
She said they intend to stay humble and not let the money change them, the release said, and that they will continue to play the lottery.
“I love scratching tickets!” she said. “They’re fun.”
Home prices up 9.8%
Statewide median sales price for a home was $335,000 in March, about 9.8 than last year, the March 2021 Home Sales Report by Virginia Realtors revealed.
The report by the group said that home prices are up in nearly every market statewide, fueled by strong demand, limited inventory and extremely low mortgage rates.
“In the current competitive market, many buyers are engaging in bidding wars, offering over list price, and making a range of concessions to improve their offers,” Virginia Realtors Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant said in the release.
There were 11,518 sales in March, about 1,000 more than March 2020, an increase of 9.6%. But analysts say dwindling inventory could cause a cooldown in the spring, the report said. At the end of March, there were just 15,787 active listings statewide, more than 13,000 fewer than a year ago, a decline of 45.8%.
Power outage coming up
The city of Martinsville’s electric department is alerting residents of a power outage that will occur on May 8-9 to allow work on the system.
The outage is scheduled from midnight to 4 a.m.
Residents with questions should call 276-403-5184.
Road projects
- A portion of Magna Vista School Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic 0.2 mile north of Lee Ford Camp Road for the replacement of two box culverts. A detour will be in place, and there will be signs to help direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road will reopen to traffic on May 28.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Estimated completion date is May 2026.