BRIEFS: Bassett couple scratches big in lottery; housing market is hot

Bassett couple scratches big $$

Laura and Travis McDaniel from Bassett were returning from dinner on her birthday when they bought some lottery tickets and wound up winning a prize of $777,777.

They were driving from Danville when they stopped at Corner Market, located at 12288 Martinsville Highway in Danville, where they bought the scratch-off tickets. When they got home, Laura McDaniel scratched the Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket and discovered it was a top prize winner.

“We’re very blessed,” she said in a release from the lottery association as she and her husband claimed their prize.

Theirs was the fourth and final top prize-winning ticket in Lucky 7s Multiplier. The odds of winning the top prize were 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize were 1 in 3.27.

She said they intend to stay humble and not let the money change them, the release said, and that they will continue to play the lottery.

“I love scratching tickets!” she said. “They’re fun.”

