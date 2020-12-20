BRIEFS: Bassett woman wins $200K; Dalton nominees wanted; Ridgeway honored

Bassett woman wins $200K

A Bassett woman who went to the store to get snacks for her pet lizard came home with a winning lottery ticket worth $200,000.

Charlene Goad won on a scratch-off ticket outside the store, the Virginia Lottery commission said in a release.

Goad told commission that the store was out of worms for the lizard, but her husband encouraged her to buy some tickets on the way out.

“He said the green seven just kept popping out at him,” she said in the release.

She bought four tickets, took them to her car and scratched them off.

Lottery officials said she became the sixth person to win the top prize in that game.

Goad said she planned to use the money to pay off her mortgage.

Nominate now for Dalton Award

Henry County is seeking nominations through Dec. 30 for its 20th annual Jack Dalton Community Service Award, which goes to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service.