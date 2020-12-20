BRIEFS: Bassett woman wins $200K; Dalton nominees wanted; Ridgeway honored

Bassett woman wins $200K
A Bassett woman who went to the store to get snacks for her pet lizard came home with a winning lottery ticket worth $200,000.
Charlene Goad won on a scratch-off ticket outside the store, the Virginia Lottery commission said in a release.
Goad told commission that the store was out of worms for the lizard, but her husband encouraged her to buy some tickets on the way out.
“He said the green seven just kept popping out at him,” she said in the release.
She bought four tickets, took them to her car and scratched them off.
Lottery officials said she became the sixth person to win the top prize in that game.
Goad said she planned to use the money to pay off her mortgage.
Nominate now for Dalton Award
Henry County is seeking nominations through Dec. 30 for its 20th annual Jack Dalton Community Service Award, which goes to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service.
Jack Dalton served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years, and was serving as the board’s chair when he died in May 2000. Dr. Joseph DeVault was the winner for 2019.
Nominations should be based on the candidate’s personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping promote the quality of life in Henry County, a release from the count said. Nominees must have primarily performed the service for which they are being nominated within the calendar year 2020.
The online application, due by 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, and additional information are available at www.henrycountyva.gov. All nominations must be submitted online or using the approved nomination form.
Supervisors will review the nominations and announce the winner at their meeting in January.
Realtors’ forecast for 2021
Virginia Realtors released its 2021 Economic & Housing Market Forecast that predicts the state’s economy will improve steadily in 2021 and that home prices will rise faster than they did in 2020.
The organization, which calls itself the state’s largest trade organization, predicts a 2.2% bump in jobs and 1% further decline in unemployment.
Home sales will continue to be hampered by lack of inventory, although the group said sales should rise by 2% and that median home prices will rise by 9.5%.
Road projects
MMI will have ongoing intermittent lane closures to install fiber along Route 460 from Glen Lyn to Narrows in Henry County.
Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
Beginning Monday Santa Claus Lane in Patrick County — this is no joke — will be closed to through traffic between U.S. 58 and Scenic Drive for a pipe replacement. Directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, this project will be completed by Thursday.
STAFF REPORTS
Ridgeway honored for giving
The city of Ridgeway is the winner from Virginia in Insurify’s 2020 Season of Giving Award, which is presented to the city in each state with the highest volume of residents who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to their communities.
Insurify, an online car insurance quotes comparison platform, referred to its database of more than 2.7 million car insurance applications. Drivers who submit applications disclose their occupations and the city they live in. Insurify analyzed the number of drivers in a community vs. the number who had occupations of giving, such as caregiver, counselor, firefighter, health worker, volunteer etc.
The community with the highest share of these occupations was honored.
