2023 Toyota Camry giveaway

ValleyStar Credit Union announced a ValleyStar 300 Scan Me, Win Me care giveaway with the grand prize of a 2023 Toyota Camry.

Virginia residents who are 18 years of age or older can enter the contest by finding the car, scanning the QR code and submitting an entry form. The contest runs until Sept. 17.

Three finalists will be randomly selected to receive suite tickets and join ValleyStar at Martinsville Speedway for the ValleyStar 300 on Sept. 23. On race day, all three finalists will receive a car key, but only one key will open the car. The finalist with the real car key wins the car.

“This year’s ValleyStar 300 will have two winners – One on the track and one with a 2023 Toyota Camry,” ValleyStar CEO Mike Warrell said. “At ValleyStar, we strive to provide our communities with exceptional service and experiences, and the Scan Me, Win Me car giveaway is just one of the many ways we will do that.”

The Scan Me, Win Me promotion is free to enter and can be entered once per day. No purchase necessary to enter and purchase does not improve the odds of winning. For complete giveaway rules, visit valleystar.org/cargiveaway.

Paddle opportunity

The Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) holds a paddle or a hike event on the first Saturday of each month throughout the year. On Sept. 2 DRBA will host a 4-mile paddle on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.

Participants should meet at the reservoir at 9 a.m. with their gear to sign a waiver before launching. The paddle is free of charge and open to all skill levels.

Along the route of the paddle participants will have an opportunity to see a pristine lake with wooded shoreline, Great Blue Herons, ducks, turtles, soaring hawks and a variety of water’s edge plants and wildflowers.

The lake was built in the 1950s, and since it is the main source of drinking water for the city — no swimming is allowed. Participants may bring their own boat, paddles and life jacket but there is also an option to rent gear for $10 a day on a first come first serve basis.

Attendees should bring their own water and lunch and wear water-shedding fabric, artificial fabric or wool while also coming prepared with a backup change of clothes.

“I find this paddle peaceful, beautiful and especially convenient for me since I live nearby,” DRBA Outing Coordinator and Board Member Ellen Jesse said.

Historical lecture

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society announced its monthly Sunday afternoon lecture to be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

The lecture will be presented by Patrick County Historical Society & Museum President John Reynolds.

Reynolds graduated from Hardin Reynolds Memorial School before earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Virginia Tech. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and volunteers with the local Veterans Memorial Honor Guard and American Legion Post 105.

After serving as the secretary at the historical society for 34 years he was elected president in 2022.

Admission to the Sunday Afternoon Lecture series is free, made possible by corporate sponsors, Carter Bank & Trust and The Lester Group. The Historic Henry County Courthouse is fully handicap accessible. The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will be open following the presentation.

Rock Spring Art Show

Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead, in partnership with Bull Mountain Arts, announced it will accept submissions for the annual Rock Spring Art Show from Sept. 7 to 10.

“We are excited to be able to host this important art event for our region and we encourage all area artists to submit original art,” Reynolds Homestead Director Julie Walters Steele said.

The Homestead serves as Virginia Tech’s community engagement center for Patrick and surrounding counties as well as a place for culture and lifelong learning.

The art show is open to artists 18 years of age or older who live in Patrick, Henry, Franklin, Floyd or Carroll counties in Virginia, or Surry or Stokes counties in North Carolina. Any Patrick County native or member of Bull Mountain Arts, regardless of residence, may enter.

Entries must be the artist’s original work and completed in the past three years. The entry fee is $30 per artist; members of Bull Mountain Arts may enter for $25 and those interested in joining Bull Mountain Arts may do so when submitting art. Each artist is eligible to enter two works of art.

Art may be submitted in the following categories: oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, drawing, and 2D and 3D mixed media. There is no restriction on size, however two-dimensional art must be framed and wired for hanging. All 3D artwork must be freestanding or include its own display apparatus. Quilts should have a sleeve on the back to insert a hanging dowel.

Submissions of artwork will be accepted at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, on Sept. 7 from noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 1-4 p.m.

The show’s opening reception and awards ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Reynolds Homestead and is open to the public. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category. From Sept. 20-Oct. 31, art will be exhibited in the Community Engagement Center on Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

For more information and to download an entry form visit reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Terri Leviner at 276-694-7181 ext. 21 or email Sarah Wray at wrayse88@vt.edy.

Folk Fair

The Meadows of Dan Community Association announces the 19th Annual Folk Fair to be held on Aug. 19 starting at 10 a.m. in the town of Meadows of Dan.

The fair will stretch from the Meadows of Dan Baptist Church to the Meadows of Dan Community Center. Shelby Puckett will give a history talk at the Mayberry Church on the courthouse tragedy.

Other entertainment includes: two showings of the movie My Rock Castle will be presented by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, performances from the Country Boys, an open mic session, art, poems, a presentation titled A Mountain Tribute, and old fashioned singing at Concord Church and a gospel singing performance at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church.

The event is free and any questions can be addressed to Association President Trinity Goad by calling 540-230-7943.