Briefs: Chamber awards; farmers market produce coupons for seniors

Business Appreciation

Monday is the deadline to register for Thursday’s 2022 Business Appreciation Luncheon by the MHC Chamber of Commerce.

The awards to be presented are 2022 Small Business of the year in Manufacturing/Distribution, Service, Retail and Uptown; 2022 Young Professional of the Year & 2022 Campbell-Lester Business Person of the Year.

The event will be held at noon Thursday at the Historical Conference & Event Center, 1230 Oak Level Road, Bassett. The keynote speaker will be Terry A. Young, interim vice president of Academic & Student Success Services at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Tickets cost $18 and are payable at the door. To reserve space, contact the Chamber at 632-6401 or mhccoc@mhcchamber.com by Monday.

Seniors’ farmers market coupons

Farm Market Fresh for Seniors (also known as the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program) is still available through Southern Area Agency on Aging (SAAA). Eligible seniors may receive $45 worth of coupons that can be used to purchase locally-grown fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at participating farmers markets.

The number of people who can participate is limited. SAAA will take applications over the phone as supplies last on a first-come, first-serve basis. A waitlist is available for some areas.

You may qualify to participate if:

you are (or will be) 60 years of age or older on or before June 1, and

you are a resident of Danville City, Martinsville City, Franklin County, Patrick County, Henry County or Pittsylvania County, and

you do not live with and are not an immediate family member of the farmer who grows the produce, and

you have a gross monthly household income that does not exceed the income requirements of the program. Income limits may vary by year.

To apply for coupons, call SAAA at 632-6442 or toll-free at 1-800-468-4571. Applicants must be prepared to provide total gross household income information when applying.

