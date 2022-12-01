Briefs: City vs. County; Hu$tle Tips; Koebel earns designation; Jack Dalton Awards nominations

City vs. County

A Special Court reversion hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday. People may access that hearing through a Zoom webinar link in listen-and-view mode.

The topic of the hearing will be City of Martinsville, Virginia, v. County of Henry, Virginia, CL22-29.

The topic of the hearing will be City of Martinsville, Virginia, v. County of Henry, Virginia, CL22-29.

The link to the Zoom hearing online is: https://troutman.zoom.us/j/94708010810?pwd=YVRzMURudGN0emVETnN3dVZxbHB3dz09. The password to access the Zoom hearing is 461024.

Hu$tle Tips

Carter Bank & Trust has entered an agreement with Martinsville-based Rudy’s Girl Media to sponsor Hu$tle Tips, a new addition to the Hometown Hu$tle platform.

A short-form social media and website series, Hu$tle Tips aims to help current and prospective entrepreneurs build successful businesses. Through Rudy’s Girl Media, established by Martinsville native Natalie Hodge, small business owners give 30-second tips they found helpful and feel other small business owners should know and benefit from.

“Small businesses make a significant impact on the economy, but are often under-capitalized and under-supported,” Hodge said. “We created Hometown Hu$tle to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes who sometimes risk it all to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams."

Hu$tle Tips, along with Season 1 of Hometown Hu$tle, can be found on Hometown Hu$tle’s social media platforms and on HometownHustle.tv.

“Since returning to her hometown, Natalie Hodge has been a force for good in our community,” Beverly Lyle, SVP, CRA & Fair Lending Officer at Carter Bank & Trust said. “Through her creation of Rudy’s Girl Media and Hometown Hu$tle, she has developed content, tools and resources that support and inspire entrepreneurs and small businesses to grow and succeed."

Koebel earns designation

Scott M. Koebel of Bassett, a WoodmenLife Sales Representative, has achieved the professional designation of Fraternal Financial Services Counsellor (FFSC).

The designation, conferred by the Fraternal Field Managers' Association (FFMA), is awarded to candidates who successfully complete the coursework and pass the certification exams for up to three retirement and financial planning-related courses. The coursework focuses on enhancing product knowledge while broadening expertise to help clients successfully achieve their long-term financial goals using a consultative approach.

Recipients must hold the Fraternal Insurance Counselor (FIC) or Fraternal Insurance Counselor Fellow (FICF) designation, hold both an insurance and securities license, meet additional guidelines and follow the FIC Code of Ethics.

Koebel is a local Representative of WoodmenLife and serves members in and around the Martinsville area. For more information about WoodmenLife, contact him at 276-790-3853.

Nominations sought

Nominations are now being accepted for the 22nd annual Jack Dalton Community Service Award.

The award will go to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service. Dalton served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years, and was serving as the Board Chairman at the time of his death on May 24, 2000.

All nominations must be received by noon Friday, Dec. 30. The recipient of the award will be recognized at the Henry County Board of Supervisors’ meeting in January.

Nominations should be based on the candidates’ personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping promote the quality of life in Henry County. Nominees must have performed the service for which they are being nominated within the calendar year 2022.

All nomination forms must be submitted online or downloaded and returned to the County Administrator’s Office by noon Dec. 30. Forms are online at www.henrycountyva.gov/jack-dalton-award.

Previous award winners include: Dr. Calvin Rains, Bill Adkins, Clay Campbell, Mary McGee, Charlie Bradshaw, Bob Petty, Thurman Echols, Nancy Bradshaw, Mary Jordan, Pat Ross, Claude Cobler, Beatrice Bullard, Barry Nelson, J. Smith Chaney, Jr., Paul Kennedy, Bob Norris, John Thomas “Smokey” Pegram, James L. Franklin, Jr., Dr. Joseph DeVault, Charlie "Junior" Lynch, Jr., and all of the local frontline healthcare workers in 2020.