BRIEFS: Coalition for Health and Wellness gets federal grant

Coalition for Health and Wellness gets grant
The Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness received a grant for $73,975 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of $430,137 in Quality Improvement Awards for community health centers warded in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.
The grants recognize the highest-performing health centers as well as those that have made significant quality improvements from the previous year.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), who represents that district, in a release from his office said, “Community health centers provide important medical services to many residents in our region,” and that the awards would “promote accessible and quality health care for those who rely upon them.”
Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems also received a grant of $55,750.
Griffith, Riggleman sponsor bill
The two members of Congress who represent Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties are among a bipartisan group that introduced this past week what they are calling the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, which aims to reduce and prevent suicide, burnout and mental and behavioral health conditions among health care professionals.
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) and Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville) both signed as sponsors. The bill has been introduced in the Senate by a bipartisan group that includes Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).
A release about the bill mentioned how already high-stress jobs in health care have been made worse by COVID-19. Dr. Lorna Breen, a physician at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physician & Surgeons working on the frontlines of the pandemic in New York City, died by suicide in Charlottesville after she had gone to be with family. In her name, this bill would support suicide and burnout prevention training in health professional training programs and increases awareness and education about suicide and mental health concerns among healthcare professionals.
Conservancy
celebration goes Zoom
The Southern Virginia Land Conservancy announced this week that its Conservation Celebration and Auction will be held online at 6-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. The even can be accessed via Zoom from partyforland.org.
The event, held in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, will include the A. Victor Thomas Environmental Stewardship Award, which will be presented to the late Gov. Gerald Baliles and his wife, Robin Baliles, of Stuart, for his creation of the Natural Resources Secretariat, among other achievements. Robin Baliles serves on the board of the Virginia Environmental Endowment. The couple conserved two family farms in Patrick County with the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy shortly before Gov. Baliles’ passing in the fall of 2019.
There will be music provided by the band Possum and live and silent auction and special food and drink packages from local eateries in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and Martinsville.
RSVP at partyforland.org" target="_blank">partyforland.org. There is no fee to attend this year’s event. Attendees will need a computer with a webcam and microphone, as well as a smartphone or tablet to participate in the auctions.
For more information, visit partyforland.org or contact Chris Holdren at 276-224-6489 or choldren@svalc.org.
Eastman launches podcast
Eastman, which has two facilities in Henry County, has launched its first podcast. “Voices of Eastman” will showcase the successes, values and people who have helped shape the company over the past 100 years, the company said in a release. This biweekly podcast will highlight current and former employees and the personal and professional experiences that made an impact on them, Eastman and their communities, the release said.
“Voices of Eastman” is available for listening via SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Stitcher.
New sewer installation in Martinsville
The city of Martinsville will begin installation of a new water main, starting at the intersection of Cherokee Court and Cherokee Trail and ending at the intersection of Cherokee Trail and Root Trail. Work is scheduled to begin this week, weather permitting.
Traffic signs will be in place along the route, and residents in the area should expect some traffic delays.
For further information, call Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle at 276-403-5157.
Reservoir access limited
Because of construction work underway at the Beaver Creek Reservoir, the city of Martinsville has restricted public access until late spring 2021.
The area will be closed Monday through Thursday, Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle announced in a release.
There will be regular hours and usage on Friday through Sunday except for the area adjacent to the dam, intake structure and spillway. This area will be roped off and marked.
Construction is expected to continue for 9-10 months.
Public hearing set on U.S. 220 Connector
The Virginia Department of Transportation has set a public hearing for Sept. 1 to receive input on the latest plans for the Southern Connector Study Route 220 Draft Environmental Impact Statement, a new route for U.S. 220 from the North Carolina border to a point north of its current intersection with U.S. 58.
The hearing, which had been scheduled for March 26 and canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park, which is at 130 Jack Dalton Road in Collinsville.
VDOT said because of the pandemic that no more than 50 people at a time would be permitted inside the meeting venue. Face coverings are encouraged, and attendees should observe the social distancing guides in place at the venue.
You can find the latest information about the draft study and facts about the hearing and how to comment on the study at www.virginiadot.org/martinsvilleconnector.
Road projects
Delayed by wet weather, the closing to traffic of Valley Drive between Via Court and Pruitt Drive in Henry County to accommodate a pipe repair will continue until Friday. Detours and directional signs are posted.
Beginning Sept. 8 Pond Road in Patrick County will be closed between Raven Rock Road and Squirrel Spur Road for pipe replacement. Detours and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road will reopen Sept. 11.
Continuing
road projects:
- George Taylor Road in Henry County is closed to through traffic between Wagon Trail Road and J.S.Holland Road for bridge replacement over Horsepasture Creek. There will be detours and signs to direct motorists. Weather permitting the road will reopen Sept. 11.
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Sheppard Mill Road in Patrick County will be closed for two tenths of a mile from the North Carolina state line to allow for pipe replacement. Detours and directional signs will be in place. The road is expected to reopen Friday, weather permitting.
- Pleasant View Drive in Patrick County has reopened to traffic, but drivers should be cautious of rough roads until the asphalt is replaced. This is between Pole Bridge Road and Egg Farm Road, where a pipe was replaced.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
