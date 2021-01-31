BRIEFS: Coalition gets federal grant; Coleman takes over Brown agency; fair opens entries

Coalition gets federal grant
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $130,200 in grant funding to Martinsville Henry County Coalition For Health And Wellness.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), whose 9th District includes Martinsville and the western portion of Henry County, issued a statement to compliment to grant.
“Community health centers provide essential services to residents of the Ninth District,” Griffith said. “The $130,200 in grant funding awarded to Martinsville Henry County Coalition For Health And Wellness will assist these providers in making sure patients get the care they need.”
Another ‘Brown’ takes over
The Rives S. Brown, Inc. Board of Directors has appointed Rives Brown Coleman to continue the legacy of the founding family as president and managing broker at Rives S. Brown, Realtors, Inc.
Coleman, who has 26 years of experience in real estate, maintains the Brown legacy for a fifth generation, succeeding his father, James “Nubby” Coleman, who had been president for 39 years.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead Rives S. Brown, Realtors, Inc. following my Father and want to publicly thank him for his unwavering commitment to our family and community,” Rives Brown Coleman said in the release announcing his appointment. “Because of his leadership I have the opportunity to carry out my great-grandfather’s legacy to invest in my hometown.”
Rives Coleman is a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Martinsville and serves on boards for the Smith River Sports Complex, Blue Ridge Regional Library and Arts at The Rives. He is a past president of the Martinsville Henry & Patrick Counties Association of Realtors and a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College in 1992.
He and his wife, Tiffany, have two daughters, Claire Warner and Baylie.
County fair opens entries
The Competitive Exhibit Packet has been released for the various contests that will be held at the Henry County Fair. These include food, fabrics and children’s artwork.
“These contests are a staple feature of many county fairs across the country, and will give people in our region the opportunity to showcase their agricultural, homemaking and crafts skills,” Roger Adams director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County and also the director of the Henry County Fair, said in a release.
You can download the packet with the rules, categories and registration form at www.henrycountyvafair.com or pick them up at the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office.
The Henry County Fair will be Sept. 22-25 on the grounds at Martinsville Speedway and will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race on Sept. 25.
For more information visit the website or call 276-634-4640.
Eastman honored for diversityEastman, the chemical company that has two facilities in Henry County, announced that the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index had awarded the company a perfect score of 100 for its policies related to LGBTQ workplace equality.
Eastman was one 767 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year, the company said in a release.
“As we develop new products to meet society’s most pressing needs, we must inspire fresh thinking and innovative ideas,” Eastman Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Costa said in the release. “And that requires a culture that makes every team member feel valued, empowered and motivated to do their best work. We’re proud of improvements we’ve made, based on feedback from our team members.”
The results of the index show include 1,142 U.S.-based companies, more than half of which have global operations and employ 18 million in the U.S. and an additional 17 million abroad.
The index evaluates non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.
Eastman posts earnings
Eastman cited challenges brought on by COVID-19 for sales revenue that decreased 9% for all of 2020 compared to 2019. The company in a financial statement cited a slowdown in the global economy impacted all segments, particularly product lines used in transportation, building and construction, consumer durables, and textiles end markets.
The decline in pricing of 4% was driven primarily by lower raw material and energy prices. The company said it cut expenses by $150 million to offset weakened demand because of the pandemic.
The company said it expects to build on a strong fourth quarter and project a 2021 cash flow to exceed $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year.