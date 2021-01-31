BRIEFS: Coalition gets federal grant; Coleman takes over Brown agency; fair opens entries

Coalition gets federal grant

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $130,200 in grant funding to Martinsville Henry County Coalition For Health And Wellness.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), whose 9th District includes Martinsville and the western portion of Henry County, issued a statement to compliment to grant.

“Community health centers provide essential services to residents of the Ninth District,” Griffith said. “The $130,200 in grant funding awarded to Martinsville Henry County Coalition For Health And Wellness will assist these providers in making sure patients get the care they need.”

Another ‘Brown’ takes over

The Rives S. Brown, Inc. Board of Directors has appointed Rives Brown Coleman to continue the legacy of the founding family as president and managing broker at Rives S. Brown, Realtors, Inc.

Coleman, who has 26 years of experience in real estate, maintains the Brown legacy for a fifth generation, succeeding his father, James “Nubby” Coleman, who had been president for 39 years.