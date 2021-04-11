BRIEFS: Distillery opens in Ridgeway; VDOT seeks input on U.S. 220; VMNH board appointed

Distillery opens
in RidgewaySomething new arrived in Ridgeway this week just in time for racing at the Speedway: a new brandy distillery.
Smith River Spirits, which opened its doors at 1317 Eggleston Falls Road, distills a variety of brandy products including “[a] traditional wine brandy aged in charred white oak barrels,” cofounder and master distiller Kevin Nelson said in a release announcing the opening.
The company will make wine brandy and a line of apple brandy products, it says was named after Patrick County attorney and cofounder Alan Black, called Apple Black.
“All of our products are distilled to retain and highlight the natural flavors from the fruits used in our brandy,” says Wes Mills, corporate partner with Smith River Spirits. The region is well known for spirits such as brandy, and it is the mission of Smith River Spirits to bring a true and pure brandy to the foothills of the Blue Ridge.
“We currently offer our traditional apple brandy — Apple Black Red — and in the coming weeks we will be launching Apple Black Green Label featuring a variety of seven apples from Patrick County, our neighbor to the west,” J. Peyton Gravely, spokesperson for Smith River Spirits, said in the release.
The outlet in Ridgewood is open at 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but because of COVID-19 Virginia, ABC is allowing distilleries to deliver within normal ABC hours of operation (1-9 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday) within a 25-mile radius. The company also can ship products in Virginia.
VDOT sets U.S. 220 public hearing
The Virginia Department of Transportation is continuing to gather input on its improvements to intersections on U.S. 220 between Martinsville and Roanoke, and one the intersections up for discussion is Dyer Street in Henry County.
This $16.1 million project is designed to reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by designing an intersection called a “thru-cut,” which redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn.
The hearing will be virtual at 5-7 p.m. April 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..
To access the hearing information and WebEx, visit the project page at https://www.virginiadot.org/route220Intersections/ and click on the link to virtual design public hearing. VDOT representatives will make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and answer questions through the WebEx Chat function after the presentation is completed. A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the project page after the hearing.
Comments also can be submitted by:
- Completing the comment sheet at the bottom of the virtual design public hearing webpage.
- Emailing them to Route220Intersections@VDOT.Virginia.gov and referencing “VDOT Route 220 Intersections Virtual Design Hearing Public Comments” in the subject line.
- Mailing them to Brett Elledge, project manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem VA 24153.
All comments must be postmarked, emailed or submitted by May 1.
Anyone requiring special assistance to provide input or ask additional questions may contact VDOT’s Salem District Office at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.
UNC Rockingham adjusts guidelines
New visitor guidelines have gone into effect at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C. They are:
- Visiting hours: 9 a.m. -9 p.m.
- One designated visitor per patient in most inpatient and outpatient areas.
- Non-COVID-19 patients may have up to four designated visitors, one at a time.
- Visitation to COVID-19 patients will be explained by the patient’s care team.
- Emergency Department patients may have one companion after they have been placed in a private exam room.
- Pediatric inpatient areas may have two visitors (one visitor must be a parent or legal guardian).
- No visitors under 18.
All visitors must wear masks and practice physical distancing. Visitors still must pass health screening questions upon entry to the hospital, and frequent hand washing is recommended.
Ridgeway resident on VMNH board
Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed Melany Stowe of Ridgeway to the board of the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Stowe, who serves as chief communications officer for Orange County Schools, will be joined on the board by Anne Axton Burnett of Henrico, Jennifer H. Burnett of South Boston, Mark J. Buss of Manakin-Sabot and Cord Cothren of Danville.
Road work near Magna Vista HS
Beginning Monday, a portion of Magna Vista School Road will be closed to through traffic 0.2 mile north of Lee Ford Camp Road for the replacement of two box culverts.
A detour will be in place, and there will be signs to help direct motorists.
Weather permitting, the road will reopen to traffic on May 28.
Other road projects under way:
- Mid-Atlantic Broadband will be working to replace fiber in a 3-mile stretch of U.S. 58 between Rhody Creek Loop and South Mayo Drive. Drivers should expect inside lane and shoulder closures. Work is expected to be completed in mid-April.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Estimated completion date is May 2026.