BRIEFS: Distillery opens in Ridgeway; VDOT seeks input on U.S. 220; VMNH board appointed

Distillery opens





in RidgewaySomething new arrived in Ridgeway this week just in time for racing at the Speedway: a new brandy distillery.

Smith River Spirits, which opened its doors at 1317 Eggleston Falls Road, distills a variety of brandy products including “[a] traditional wine brandy aged in charred white oak barrels,” cofounder and master distiller Kevin Nelson said in a release announcing the opening.

The company will make wine brandy and a line of apple brandy products, it says was named after Patrick County attorney and cofounder Alan Black, called Apple Black.

“All of our products are distilled to retain and highlight the natural flavors from the fruits used in our brandy,” says Wes Mills, corporate partner with Smith River Spirits. The region is well known for spirits such as brandy, and it is the mission of Smith River Spirits to bring a true and pure brandy to the foothills of the Blue Ridge.

“We currently offer our traditional apple brandy — Apple Black Red — and in the coming weeks we will be launching Apple Black Green Label featuring a variety of seven apples from Patrick County, our neighbor to the west,” J. Peyton Gravely, spokesperson for Smith River Spirits, said in the release.