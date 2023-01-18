Briefs: Distinguished alumni; New board member; Prom night; Parks & Rec trips;

New board member

Pamela Jamison Allen has been named to the board of Patrick & Henry Community College. Allen has an associate degree from P&HCC and has been named a P&HCC Distinguished Alumna.

She has served on the board of the P&HCC Foundation for several years and has worked locally with nonprofit organizations such as Grace Network, United Way, Christmas Cheer and Piedmont Arts.

Allen was appointed by the city of Martinsville to fill the spot of the late Bob Vogler, whose term would have ended in 2024. Allen will be eligible for her first full four-year term in 2024.

Alumni award

The Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Foundation is accepting nominations for the P&HCC’s Distinguished Alumni award. Alumni who are selected will be announced at the annual awards dinner.

Nominees must have graduated from P&HCC with a degree or certificate or have taken a minimum of 24 credit hours. They must also “have demonstrated success within their chosen career or field of expertise, given significant community-based services and be able to attend the awards ceremony,” according to a press release.

“This award is a great honor for P&HCC alums,” P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood said in the release. “It recognizes the achievements of our students, and honors those who found Patrick & Henry Community College to be a significant stepping stone to their overall success.”

Last years’ award recipients include: Jennifer Ashworth, Ann Blankenship, Crystal Booth, Mark Gilbert, Daniel Hennis Sr., Gary Hollandsworth, Rob Lovell, Melissa Martin, Melissa Smith, Kristy Walker, Jason Wood and Shonna Woods.

The nomination deadline is Feb. 20. Nomination forms are on www.patrickhenryfoundation.com under the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page. They can also be picked up at the foundation office at P&HCC, 645 Patriot Dr., or by contacting Letitia Pulliam at 276-656-0250 or lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu

Prom night

The Second Annual Spring Special Prom Night, organized by Infinity Acres Ranch and the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH), will take place from 6-8 p.m. on March 3 at the VMNH, 21 Starling Ave.

This event is free and open to any adults with disabilities. It will feature food, drinks, a red carpet, music, dancing, swag bags, pictures, crowns, limo rides and portraits.

Registration is required by Feb. 28. Sponsors, donations and volunteers age 16 and older are still needed.

Registration and volunteer forms can be found at www.infinityacres.org by clicking the “Events” tab at the top of the page. Forms can be mailed, emailed or delivered to Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway.

Forms may be able to be picked up by calling 276-358-2378.

Sponsors include: VMNH, Molia Healthcare, Jones & DeShon Orthidontics, Infinity Acres Ranch, 4-H Club, DJ Smiley, Wright Funeral Home, Martinsville Rotary Club, Fidelity Bank, Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Los Nortenos, Jerry’s Pizza, Martinsville-Henry County YMCA, BETA Clubs and volunteers.

Scholarship

American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78 announced its American Legacy Scholarship.

This scholarship is available to children of services members who lost their lives while service in active military duty on or after 9/11 and children of post-9/11 veterans with a combined Department of Veterans Affairs Disability rating of 50% or higher.

Parents or guardians of applicants must be in good standing with The American Legion or a member at the time of their passing to qualify.

The scholarship is a needs-based scholarship that is awarded for undergraduate and graduate study as well as trade schools at accredited institutions of higher education.

For additional information or to apply, visit https://www.legion.org/scholarships/legacy/about

REAL ID deadline

The Department of Motor Vehicles has extended the dealine for REAL ID Enforcement to May 7, 2025.

Nearly 2.8 million Virginians already have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, a press release states.

The previous deadline was May 7 of this year, but it has now been extended another two years. Once that date has passed, Virginians who want to use their driver’s license or identification card to board a domestic flight will have to have a REAL ID. Several other forms of ID will be accepted as well, including a U.S. passport, a passport card and some military IDs.

In order to obtain a REAL ID, customers must provide documents to prove the following: identity and legal presence with a U.S. Passport, birth certificate or permanent residence card; social security number; residency; and any name changes.

For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/REALID.