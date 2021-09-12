BRIEFS DMV will have dedicated days to resume walk-ins; local brandy wins award; CB&T, Va Tech make deal

DMV resumes

walk-in serviceStarting Oct. 5, you can stand in line again at the Department of Motor Vehicles — in you really want to.

DMV will begin to schedule appointments for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and then offer walk-in services on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours for walk-in service will vary by location.

DMV has offices at 310 Starling Ave. in Martinsville, which opens at 9 a.m., and 106 Rucker St. in Stuart, which opens at 8:30 a.m.

DMV in May 2020 had followed state orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic and started to use the appointment system. And customers overwhelmingly (77%) said they liked that. For the week ending Sept. 4 DMC said customers completed 359,452 transactions across all service channels, as compared to the pre-pandemic weekly average of 309,111.

DMV will be integrating walk-in service back into its operations in addition to appointments. Research suggested it was better to have dedicated days for appointments and drop-in service, DMV said in a release.