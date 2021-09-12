BRIEFS DMV will have dedicated days to resume walk-ins; local brandy wins award; CB&T, Va Tech make deal

DMV resumes
walk-in serviceStarting Oct. 5, you can stand in line again at the Department of Motor Vehicles — in you really want to.
DMV will begin to schedule appointments for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and then offer walk-in services on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours for walk-in service will vary by location.
DMV has offices at 310 Starling Ave. in Martinsville, which opens at 9 a.m., and 106 Rucker St. in Stuart, which opens at 8:30 a.m.
DMV in May 2020 had followed state orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic and started to use the appointment system. And customers overwhelmingly (77%) said they liked that. For the week ending Sept. 4 DMC said customers completed 359,452 transactions across all service channels, as compared to the pre-pandemic weekly average of 309,111.
DMV will be integrating walk-in service back into its operations in addition to appointments. Research suggested it was better to have dedicated days for appointments and drop-in service, DMV said in a release.
DMV says customers who have scheduled an appointment and instead decide to walk in for service should cancel that appointment to make it available for other customers. Walk-in service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis based on the type of transaction; customers should anticipate wait times. Safe-health practices will be in place, including spacing, and face coverings are encouraged.
For more information visit dmvNOW.com.
Road projects
- Creekside Drive in Henry County is closed to through traffic a half mile from Carver Road for a bridge maintenance project. Directional signs are posted. The project has been extended, and the road is scheduled to reopen Oct. 1.
- Starting Tuesday pipe replacement will close a portion of Pond Road in Patrick County, between Raven Rock Road and Squirrel Spur Road. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Sept. 24.
- Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
CB&T to sponsor Va Tech sports
Carter Bank & Trust, based in Henry County, and Virginia Tech athletics announced a multi-year partnership for the bank to serve as the “preferred community bank of Virginia Tech athletics,” a release from the bank said.
Carter Bank & Trust will have a presence at athletic events and will open the Carter Club, a hospitality area located under the East Stands in Lane Stadium.
STAFF REPORT
“Virginia Tech Athletics is well-known and highly successful, both on and off the field, and to be a part of that success is very exciting for Carter Bank & Trust,” CB&T CEO Litz Van Dyke said in the release. “We are looking forward to extending our community service and care to include Hokie Nation, across our footprint and beyond.”
– Virginia REALTORS® has published a new study conducted in partnership with George Mason University, quantifying the economic impacts of Virginia’s housing industry and demonstrating the vital role the housing sector played during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession.
Throughout 2020, Virginia’s housing industry was incredibly resilient, even as other parts of the economy struggled. Unlike in some other states, residential real estate transactions and other housing-related activities were able to continue throughout the pandemic. REALTORS® and other real estate professionals across the state were able to pivot to adapt to changing restrictions.
As a result of the industry’s resiliency and innovation, the housing sector contributed nearly $52 billion to Virginia’s economy in 2020 and supported more than 325,000 jobs in the commonwealth. This economic impact accounts for the effects of transactions related to buying and selling homes, building new homes, refinancing mortgages, renovating and remodeling homes, and managing and maintaining residential properties in 2020.
“One of the key reasons residential real estate is so important to the economy is because it touches so many other sectors of the economy. But the housing sector is also unique because it is an important economic driver across all regions of the state,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD.
In addition to this impact on the economy, housing-related activities expanded state and local tax revenue by more than $2 billion in 2020. This tax revenue relates to real estate activities during the year but does not include property taxes paid on existing homes. Therefore, this number significantly understates the role housing plays in local tax revenue each year.
The full report on the impact of the housing industry on Virginia’s economy is available on the Virginia REALTORS® website.
Locally distilled brandy is honored
Smith River Spirits’ Apple Black Green has been awarded the Silver Medal for Brandy at the 2021 American Distilling Institute Conference at Louisville, Ky.
In addition to winning the medal Apple Black Green was named a Certified Craft Distilled Spirits, along with its companion spirit, Apple Black Red, a release from the distillery said. There were more than 20,000 entries in the testing competition.
“We are extremely excited and honored. … The feedback we received from the judges was promising for both Apple Brandies, while we also look forward to the much anticipated release of our barrel-aged products beginning in late-October,” Kevin Nelson, cofounder and master distiller for Smith River Spirits, said in the release.
Smith River Spirits, which distills a variety of products, is located at 1317 Eggleston Falls Road in Ridgeway and is open 1-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for tours and tastings.