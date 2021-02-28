BRIEFS: Donation helps VMNH's educational programs; Bulletin part of Career Fair

Donation helps VMNH programs
Boxley Materials Company has made a $10,000 gift to the Virginia Museum of Natural History Foundation to support the museum’s virtual education offerings in STEM programs throughout 2021 and 2022, VMNH announced in a release.
“We’re extremely grateful for Boxley’s continued support of the museum’s educational programming,” Ryan Barber, deputy director of the museum, said in the release. “As we continue to offer new and exciting virtual content, this partnership will not only support the implementation of the programming, but it will also allow us to reach even more audiences throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.”
The partnership will support the museum’s Distance Learning Programming, Homeschool Science and Engineering Academy, Virtual Science Talks, as well as the original social media series “Museum Minute” and “Tales of Ancient Life.”
Through the use of two-way video, classes join museum educators to explore Virginia’s natural heritage and uncover its rich biological and geological history through:
Homeschool Science and Engineering Academy is a series of bimonthly programs from September to May designed to supplement students’ learning and knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math-based topics.
The museum’s virtual science talks under “Commonwealth Interconnections: Science and Technology Solutions for an Informed Citizenry” are presented by curators and guest experts in their respective fields. The 10- to 15-minute presentations highlight a variety of natural history and conservation topics.
Museum Minute is a weekly video update produced by VMNH educators that highlights various displays within the museum’s exhibit galleries, while providing intriguing and little known facts about the specimens on display. VMNH Assistant Curator of Paleontology Adam Pritchard uses fossils and other scientific specimens from the museum’s paleontology collections to highlight earth’s ancient past.
“Adapting new approaches to deliver quality STEM educational programming and enriching experiences for students, parents and our communities is critically important as we continue to grapple with the operational limitations for museums and other educational venues created by the pandemic,” Boxley President Jeff Perkins said in the release.
For more information visit www.vmnh.net/education/distance-learning or email discover@vmnh.virginia.gov.
Ongoing virtual Career Fair
Lee Enterprises, which owns the Martinsville Bulletin and more than 70 other newspapers across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.
More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair.
With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.
If you’re seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.
Hale earns Elite statusBeth Hale FIC, a Woodmenlife sales representative for this area, has been recognized as Elite-level for 2021 by demonstrating excellence in multiple sales categories and professional knowledge. She is one of the 69 representatives to meet point goals in 2020.
Hale has been a Woodmenlife representative for almost three years, with an office in Martinsville. She lives in Collinsville with her husband of 18 years, Terry, and their 14-year-old son, Cameron, who attends Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. For more information about Woodmenlife, contact her at 276-806-4846.
Road projects
Intermittent utility work began last week by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701, in Patrick County. This project is expected to continue for 90 days, and there could be periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.