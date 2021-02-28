BRIEFS: Donation helps VMNH's educational programs; Bulletin part of Career Fair

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

If you’re seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

Hale earns Elite statusBeth Hale FIC, a Woodmenlife sales representative for this area, has been recognized as Elite-level for 2021 by demonstrating excellence in multiple sales categories and professional knowledge. She is one of the 69 representatives to meet point goals in 2020.

Hale has been a Woodmenlife representative for almost three years, with an office in Martinsville. She lives in Collinsville with her husband of 18 years, Terry, and their 14-year-old son, Cameron, who attends Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. For more information about Woodmenlife, contact her at 276-806-4846.

