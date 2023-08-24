Donation

The Kiwanis Club of Bassett donated $1,000 to the Bassett Historical Center for ongoing operation of the center.

Kiwanis Club Vice President Craig McCroskey presented the check to Bassett Historical Center Director Fran Snead and Director Emeritus Pat Ross, who accepted the check on behalf of the center.

Scholarships

The J.T. – Minnie Maude Charitable Trust awarded $1.21 million in scholarships to 400 students for the 2023-24 academic school year.

The trust offers scholarship opportunities to students who reside in Caswell, Halifax, Henry, Pittsylvania, and Rockingham counties (including all towns or cities located within these five counties). Individual scholarship amounts have ranged from $500 to $7,500.

Award recipients were selected based on academic and non-academic achievements and financial need. Scholarships are generally renewable provided the student continues to meet all scholarship criteria.

Henry County students that received scholarships include: Abigail Grace Luffman, Abigail Grace Mosley, Adam Cade Varner, Alexis Brooke Garten, Alice Josephine Holmes, Allison Joyce Burnette, Allison Marie Wagoner, Allyson Marie Hundley, Audrey Grace Russell, Austin Ray Witcher, Bear Barry Carl Priddy, Briana Grace Tatum, Brittany Simone Waller, Brittney Faith Mitchell, Bryan Martell-Rios, Bryson Tyler Stokes, Candice Marie Lockard, Caroline Grace Cook, Clara Elizabeth Prillaman, Delaney Rebecca Burris, Emily Anne Bray, Emma Kathryn Prillaman, Evan Hope Parnell, Evelyn Balderrama, Eydie Burke Kenny, Faith Noel Sprinkle, Felicia Craig Preston, Finley Reese Brightwell, Gabriella Burks Wall, Grant Michael Mayes, Hudson James Rowe, James Farris, James Kinhun Li, Jamie Nicole Lynskey, Jentonia Alexis Wilson, Kelsey Reece, Kendall Faith Varner, Kennedy Elizabeth Wilkins, Kennedy Shae Coleman, Kyla Maynard, Landon Christian Martin, Lauren Elizabeth Luther, Leia Diane Richardson, Lucas Galloway Wilson, Madison Renee Ross, Maggie Arnold, Mallory Shannon Kaczor, Megan Grace Scott, Melissa Lauren Anderson, Morgan Paige Clemons, Nala Kay Preston, Parker Jordan Martin, Pierson Rain Turner, Riley Wilson Woodel, Ryan Chase Merrill, Savannah Arlene Brown, Scott Moore Harmon, Sophie Madison Kendall, Sydney Elise Cruise, Sydney Nicole Witcher, Sydney Paige Compton, Taylor Lane Reed, Taylor MaKenzie Martin, Valandrea Mone’t Dillard, Wil B Gardner

Students and parents interested in applying for a scholarship should visit jtmm.org.

Community meetings

The City of Martinsville is seeking input from residents at a series of community meetings to create a comprehensive parks improvement plan that reflects the desires of city residents.

With a commitment to deliver major park upgrades, the city allocated $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2022 for park upgrades, a release states.

Partnering with the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, the city secured a $40,000 grant from the USDA Rural Development Office, supplemented by a $10,000 local match, to initiate the parks improvement plan.

Collaborating with landscape architecture firm Site Collaborative and River District Consulting Group, the City hopes to combine their expertise alongside resident input to shape the future of the parks, the release states.

Public park surveys and assessments will be conducted, as well as community meetings in different voting districts.

“Residents’ insights are a crucial part of this project,” Martinsville Mayor LC Jones said. “We invite everyone to participate and contribute to our shared vision.”

Community meetings will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the following dates: Aug. 24 at the Southside Park Picnic Shelter, 1224 Ranson Road; Aug. 29 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave; Aug. 31 at Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; and Sept. 7 at Chatham Heights Park, 800 Garden Ln.

For updates and more information visit Martinsville-va.gov.

Motorsports pioneer honored

Wendell Scott was posthumously recognized by the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy with the 2023 Strong Men and Women of America Award.

The award is presented to celebrate exceptional contributions to the state, nation or respective profession of the awardee and was accepted by Warrick Scott who is CEO of the Wendell Scott Foundation and Wendell Scott’s grandson.

Wendell Scott was the first Black American to compete full-time in NASCAR’s premier series.

“His unwavering determination, extraordinary achievements, and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations, leaving an indelible mark on American motorsports history,” a release states.

Warrick Scott makes efforts to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy through the Wendell Scott Foundation by providing educational opportunities, mentorship, and support to aspiring young individuals pursuing careers in motorsports and beyond.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition of my grandfather’s legacy,” Warrick Scott said. “Wendell Scott’s enduring impact on motorsports and civil rights is a testament to his resilience and determination. Accepting this award on behalf of the Wendell Scott Foundation is a proud moment, as we continue to inspire and empower future generations to break barriers and fulfill their dreams.”

A travelling exhibit on Wendell Scott will be in the Martinsville Library until Sept. 16.