Briefs: Edrick Trotter in program; Carter B&T awards HBCU scholarships; National Physician Suicide Awareness Day

Scholars program

Edrick Trotter, the grandson of Tyrone and Frances Trotter of Martinsville, has been accepted into the Jack Kent Young Scholars Program.

The Cooke Young Scholars Program is a selective five-year, pre-college scholarship for high-performing seventh-grade students. It provides comprehensive academic and college advising, as well as financial support for school, Cooke-sponsored summer programs, internships, and other learning enrichment opportunities.

The program may include identifying an appropriately rigorous high school; engaging in four-year planning and goal-setting; funding for academic and extracurricular activities; annual summer programs; year-round Young Scholars community programming; and networking.

Scholarships

Carter Bank & Trust, as a part of its partnership with HBCU Heroes, awarded two North Carolina A&T State University students with scholarships Tuesday at a reception in Greensboro.

Jayla Bryant of Maryland and Trinity Irby of Georgia each received $5,000 from Carter Bank & Trust to help with the cost of tuition.

“At Carter Bank & Trust, we recognize and understand the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and value the contributions their graduates have made to society,” Carter Bank & Trust President Brad Langs stated in a press release. “We also understand the costs of college can be a challenge and want to help students like Jayla and Trinity with tuition, so they can better focus on their academics.”

“This is an important relationship between HBCU Heroes and Carter Bank & Trust, because it really speaks to the importance of authenticity as it relates to establishing relationships with students of color, specifically African-American students,” Dr. Angela White, Assistant Dean of Student Success, North Carolina A&T State University stated.

HBCU Heroes was co-founded by NBA Veteran George Lynch and Marketing CEO Tracey Pennywell, with the mission of empowering HBCU students to compete in corporate America.

Awareness

Sovah Health honored National Physician Suicide Awareness Day (NPSA Day) Saturday to help shift the health care system from one where physicians think burnout, depression or suicidal thoughts are something they must overcome by themselves to one where they see the support system around them.

Six in 10 feel physicians have inappropriate feelings of anger, tearfulness or anxiety, one-third feel hopeless or that they have no purpose and nearly half report withdrawing from family, friends and co-workers, according to a press release from Sovah. These feelings can lead to burnout and, when left untreated, can cause more cases of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and lead to suicidal thoughts for physicians, directly impacting physician suicide rates.

“Physician suicides are not only happening in bigger cities, but also in our community,” said Spencer Thomas, CEO of Sovah Health – Martinsville. “During my time with Sovah, this has affected both campuses more than once.”

Physicians have one of the highest suicide rates of any profession. More than half of physicians know a physician who has either considered, attempted or died by suicide in their career.

It’s estimated that one million Americans lose their physician to suicide each year.

Physician support line (888.409.0141) is a national, free, and confidential support line service made up of 600+ volunteer psychiatrists to provide peer support for physician colleagues.