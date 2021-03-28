BRIEFS: Extra 1-cent sales tax to start in Henry, Patrick counties; new officer at Valley Star; Ferrum to have in-person graduation

Sales tax to rise April 1
The sales and use tax rate in Henry County and Patrick County will increase 1% beginning April 1 to pay for capital improvements and construction at area schools.
This increase, which was approved overwhelmingly by voters in November, will push Henry County’s sales tax to 6.3%, which includes the 4.3% state tax, the 1% local option tax and the 1% Henry County and Patrick County additional tax.
This adjusted sales and use tax rate does not apply to food purchased for human consumption, such as groceries, or essential personal hygiene products, as both are taxed at a reduced rate. The city of Martinsville is not participating in this local-option tax.
New officer at ValleyStar
ValleyStar Credit Union, based in Martinsville, announces Karen DeSalvo as its first chief experience officer responsible to expand the credit union’s vision “to improve the quality of life and the financial well-being of our members, community and employees,” the company said in a release.
DeSalvo directly will oversee the leadership of the financial centers, contact center, digital services and marketing functions. She has more than 20 years of financial executive management experience working at several large credit unions and banks and has served on numerous board.
The 2018 recipient of the Triad Business Journal Women in Business Award, she Karen received her Bachelor of Science in business administration in advertising and public relations from Youngstown State University in Ohio and has completed The Wharton School executive education for Digital Marketing Strategies for the Digital Economy. ValleyStar has numerous branches across the region.
Ferrum to have in-person graduation
Ferrum College will have its commencement ceremony in-person at Adams Stadium on May 1, the school announced Friday. The college said its plans follow Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement that allows for a limited number of guests to attend outdoor graduations.
“We are looking forward to celebrating our 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony this May,” President David Johns said in a release. “These students have made Ferrum College history by overcoming enormous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is their time to shine.” The college said it expects 165 graduates to participate in the ceremony and that each graduate may invite four guests, as per the governor’s order to keep outdoor events at 30% of the venue capacity.
The keynote speaker will be New York Times bestselling author Jeff Selingo. Patrick Henry Community College has said it will continue with its plan for a virtual graduation this spring.
Griffith sponsors bird-safety bill
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), whose Ninth Congressional District includes Martinsville, part of Henry County and all of Patrick County, is an original cosponsor of recently filed H.R. 1986, the Bird-Safe Buildings Act, which would require the General Services Administration to incorporate bird-safe building materials and designs to the fullest extent possible into each public building it constructs, acquires or significantly alters.A release from Griffith’s office describes the act as “budget-neutral.”
“The Bird-Safe Buildings Act would help reduce the number of bird collisions with buildings, a problem with significant consequences for bird populations and the environment at large,” Griffith said in the release. “It encourages changes to the design of newly constructed or renovated public buildings that will have minimal impact on the budget but considerable benefits for birds and the ecosystems in which they exist.”
Road projects
- A portion of Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County has been closed to through traffic between Preston Road and Skyview Trail for a pipe replacement. Detours and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is scheduled to reopen by any day now.
- Mid-Atlantic Broadband will be working to replace fiber in a 3-mile stretch of U.S. 58 between Rhody Creek Loop and South Mayo Drive in Patrick County. Drivers should expect inside lane and shoulder closures. Work is expected to be completed in mid-April 2021.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58 in Patrick County, and there will be flagging operations to allow for the geotechnical borings. These will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the project is scheduled to be completed in May 2026.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.