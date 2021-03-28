BRIEFS: Extra 1-cent sales tax to start in Henry, Patrick counties; new officer at Valley Star; Ferrum to have in-person graduation

The 2018 recipient of the Triad Business Journal Women in Business Award, she Karen received her Bachelor of Science in business administration in advertising and public relations from Youngstown State University in Ohio and has completed The Wharton School executive education for Digital Marketing Strategies for the Digital Economy. ValleyStar has numerous branches across the region.

Ferrum to have in-person graduation

Ferrum College will have its commencement ceremony in-person at Adams Stadium on May 1, the school announced Friday. The college said its plans follow Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement that allows for a limited number of guests to attend outdoor graduations.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony this May,” President David Johns said in a release. “These students have made Ferrum College history by overcoming enormous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is their time to shine.” The college said it expects 165 graduates to participate in the ceremony and that each graduate may invite four guests, as per the governor’s order to keep outdoor events at 30% of the venue capacity.