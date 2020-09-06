BRIEFS: First responders to parade on Sept. 11; VSP having safety crackdown for holiday weekend

First responders to parade on Sept. 11
First responders in the area will stage their second annual Emergency Services Parade next Friday to commemorate the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11.
Vehicles and responders from the eight volunteer fire departments, five volunteer rescue squads, the Department of Public Safety, Martinsville City Fire/EMS, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center will participate..
Organizers call this a “non-traditional parade” that will move at normal speeds, starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Bassett.
The route will go through Collinsville on Virginia Avenue, Martinsville on Memorial Boulevard, turn right onto Joseph Martin Highway in Ridgeway and finish at Magna Vista High School.
Residents are encouraged to safely line the route to show its support of our first responders.
“The purpose of the parade is to allow the citizens to show its support for their local first responders,” Suzie Helbert, deputy director of public safety, said in a release. “It will also be a time to reflect and to remember the lives lost and many sacrifices made on September 11, 2001.”
Officials also ask everyone to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
At the end of the parade an American flag will be draped between the ladders of two fire trucks from Bassett and Collinsville, a wreath will be placed and a moment of silent will be held.
For more information, contact Helbert at 276-634-4662 or shelbert@co.henry.va.us.
Road projects
The city of Martinsville began installation of a new water main, starting at the intersection of Cherokee Court and Cherokee Trail and ending at the intersection of Cherokee Trail and Root Trail. Traffic signs will be in place along the route, and residents in the area should expect some traffic delays. For further information, call Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle at 276-403-5157.
Ongoing projects:
- Delayed by wet weather, the closing to traffic of Valley Drive between Via Court and Pruitt Drive in Henry County to accommodate a pipe repair will continue until Friday. Detours and directional signs are posted.
- George Taylor Road in Henry County is closed to through traffic between Wagon Trail Road and J.S.Holland Road for bridge replacement over Horsepasture Creek. There will be detours and signs to direct motorists. Weather permitting the road will reopen Friday.
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Beginning Sept. 8 Pond Road in Patrick County will be closed between Raven Rock Road and Squirrel Spur Road for pipe replacement. Detours and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road will reopen Friday.
- Pleasant View Drive in Patrick County has reopened to traffic, but drivers should be cautious of rough roads until the asphalt is replaced. This is between Pole Bridge Road and Egg Farm Road, where a pipe was replaced.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
