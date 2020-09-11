BRIEFS: First responders to parade tonight in commemoration of Sept. 11; Henry County PSA to resume cutoffs

First responders to parade in commemoration of Sept. 11
First responders in the area will stage their second annual Emergency Services Parade tonight to commemorate the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11.
Vehicles and responders from the eight volunteer fire departments, five volunteer rescue squads, the Department of Public Safety, Martinsville City Fire/EMS, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center will participate.
Organizers call this a “non-traditional parade” that will move at normal speeds, starting at 6 in downtown Bassett.
The route will go through Collinsville on Virginia Avenue, Martinsville on Memorial Boulevard, turn right onto Joseph Martin Highway in Ridgeway and finish at Magna Vista High School.
Residents are encouraged to line the route safely and to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
At the end of the parade an American flag will be draped between the ladders of two fire trucks from Bassett and Collinsville, a wreath will be placed and a moment of silent will be held.
For more information, contact Suzie Helbert at 276-634-4662 or shelbert@co.henry.va.us.
Henry County PSA to
resume disconnections
The Henry County Public Service Authority will resume disconnections for past due accounts on Monday, and the funds set aside to assist residential customers with their bills remains virtually untouched, the PSA announced in a release Thursday.
Henry County allocated $200,000 to the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services to assist PSA residential customers with unpaid utility bills. This money was part of the CARES Act allocation to Henry County to assist residents with COVID-19 issues.
As of Tuesday only three customers of the more than 500 currently in danger of disconnection have applied. An additional 11 customers have tapped the funds to assist with past due American Electric Power bills.
For questions, call 276-634-2500 and press “1” for billing.
