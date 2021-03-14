BRIEFS: Fisherman drowns in Smith River

Man drowns in Smith River
A man drowned in the Smith River on Friday afternoon after falling into the water while fishing.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, who confirmed the drowning, did not release the man’s name or any information about his condition.
A call came to the 911 communications center around 2 p.m., and rescue was dispatched to the Smith River in the Fieldale area.
“A man was fishing in the Smith River and fell into some deeper water,” Perry said. “A nearby person pulled him from underwater, but unfortunately he did drown.”
Radio traffic indicated the condition was code blue—a severe emergency—and AirCare was called in, but that call was canceled before for a helicopter responded.
“Resuscitative efforts were made, but were unsuccessful,” Perry said.
PCPS adopts
4-day schedule Patrick County Public Schools’ students starting Monday will attend in-school classes four days a week.
Since September students had been on an A-day, B-day hybrid schedule that many districts have used during the pandemic.
Superintendent Dean Gilbert announced the change in an email late Friday afternoon.
He said in the release that “our school transportation department will be transporting more students in the morning and in the afternoon. Parents and students are reminded to be at your designated bus stop at least five minutes before your scheduled time.
“In addition, parents are reminded to check parent portal or communicate with your student’s teacher for academic progress. As stated previously, grades will be used to determine promotion to the next grade level or to earn credit towards high school graduation.”
The school district had surveyed parents earlier this year to determine their preference about when to return to a more normal schedule.
Henry County Public Schools returned to a hybrid schedule on Wednesday after having been all-virtual except for about three weeks in October and November. Martinsville City Public Schools sent some of its students back to classrooms on Monday for the first time in nearly a year.
2 more fair sponsors
Hooker Furniture and Market USA have signed on as sponsors for the Henry County Fair.
Hooker Furniture will be the sponsor of the interactive petting zoo and animal exhibits, and Market USA will be the sponsor of The Great Lakes Timber Show, which features activities such as chainsaw carving, log rolling and more.
“These two ground attractions will be a highlight of the fair, and their sponsorship helps to bring these acts to the fair,” Roger Adams director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County and the director of the fair, said in a release about the sponsorship.
The fair is Sept. 22-25 on the grounds at Martinsville Speedway and will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race on Sept. 25.
For more information, call 276-634-4640.
Vaughn named tops at Hardee’s
Sametra Vaughn of the Hardee’s store at 933 Fairystone Park Highway has won the Founders Award, which is the top award given out by the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the country, Boddie-Noell Enterprises, to the top general managers.
A release from the company said those honored represent the best among the 342 Hardee’s restaurants operated by the company across four states. The winners were selected on an established set of criteria for operational excellence in 2020.
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person awards ceremony was held this year.
The release said Vaughn enjoys watching “Chicago PD” and playing Cookie Jam and “Family Feud.” She said her favorite menu item is the Frisco Thickburger.
Family Dollar reopening
Family Dollar store on Saturday will reopen its renovated store in Collinsville.
The renovated store at 2692 Virginia Avenue now will include Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Collinsville community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson, said in a release announcing the reopening. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.
App Power seeks increase
Appalachian Power has filed a request with the Virginia State Corporation Commission seeking $112.6 million in rate increase to recoup electric transmission costs. The company said this is its first rate increase request since 2017.
The company says in its filing that the increase would cost a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours an additional $11.52 a month, or roughly 11%, effective in July.
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power).
Road projects
- Beginning Monday, a portion of Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic between Preston Road and Skyview Trail) for a pipe replacement. Detours and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is scheduled to reopen by Friday.
- Construction is under way on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58 in Patrick County, and there will be flagging operations to allow for the geotechnical borings. These will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the project is scheduled to be completed in May 2026.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
STAFF REPORT