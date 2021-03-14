BRIEFS: Fisherman drowns in Smith River

He said in the release that “our school transportation department will be transporting more students in the morning and in the afternoon. Parents and students are reminded to be at your designated bus stop at least five minutes before your scheduled time.

“In addition, parents are reminded to check parent portal or communicate with your student’s teacher for academic progress. As stated previously, grades will be used to determine promotion to the next grade level or to earn credit towards high school graduation.”

The school district had surveyed parents earlier this year to determine their preference about when to return to a more normal schedule.

Henry County Public Schools returned to a hybrid schedule on Wednesday after having been all-virtual except for about three weeks in October and November. Martinsville City Public Schools sent some of its students back to classrooms on Monday for the first time in nearly a year.

