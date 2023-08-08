Koger wins

Donna Koger has been named the winner of the Expressions 2023 People’s Choice Awards at Piedmont Arts with her painting “Cruising.”

Wotring makes dean’s list

Kellene Wotring, daughter of Elizabeth and Charles Wotring of Martinsville, was named to the dean’s list at Sweet Briar College for the 2023 spring semester.

Wotring is a sophomore majoring in environmental science.

Open art show

The Bald Knob Artists will hold its 2nd Annual Open Art Show from Sept. 15-17 at Rocky Mount United Methodist church, 35 N. Main St. in Rocky Mount.

There are seven categories for entries: oil; acrylic; water media; multimedia; 3D or pottery, glass, wood, textiles and concrete; other or pen and ink, pastel and photography; and students in grades 9-12.

Entries will be accepted until Sept. 4 or until spaces are filled. All work must be original and each person can submit up to two pieces. Entry forms and rules can be found on the Bald Knob Artists Facebook page.

There will be ribbon awards and cash prizes for first, second and third place in each category. Honorable mention awards may be given at the judge’s discretion and prizes will vary depending on how many entries are in each category.

Artist and art educator Mark Woodi will judge this year’s show.

There also will be one Best in Show ribbon and the People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the show along with cash prizes up to $250.

Select pieces of art in the show will be for sale to be arranged by buyer and artist.

The award reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

National Farmers Market Week

The Stuart Farmers Market will join markets across the country to celebrate National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 6-12.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets proclaimed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.

This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play, both in our local food systems and in our communities. For more than 50 years, farmers markets have influenced the way Americans eat, shop and connect to their food, their farmers and one another.

The celebration highlights that farmers markets foster shared values between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system.

This community focus has been on display throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as market managers innovated to continue their essential operations for the farmers and shoppers who depend on them, a release states.

The Stuart Farmers Market began in 2002 and currently hosts more than 16 farmers selling a wide variety of products, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey, farm raised meats, baked items, coffee and crafts.

The market acts as a community hub and weekly gathering place for residents and a stop for tourists as well.

“Farmers markets are changing the way we eat, shop, connect, and more,” Farmers Market Coalition Policy Director Ben Feldman said. “Across the country, farmers markets are defining their role in our communities. Markets are designed in partnership with the people they serve and are a place where market operators, farmers, shoppers, and neighbors can collaborate to meet the evolving needs of their community. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2023, we will be highlighting the ways farmers markets are making change in communities nationwide. Join us!”

The Stuart Farmers Market in downtown Stuart is open Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Kiwanis donates to Boys and Girls Club

The Kiwanis Club of Bassett recently donated $500 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge to be used for their afterschool programs.

FAHI donates to Back2School

On Saturday, Cassandra Belcher and Deshanta Hairston of the Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) hosted a Back2School giveaway at the FAHI Museum at 211 Fayette Street. There were 55 Walmart gift cards valued at $25 each that were distributed to area children.