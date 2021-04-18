BRIEFS: Grant to help drug programs; foster-care group accredited; Griffith's opioid bill moves to Senate

In case you missed an earlier announcement, Patrick Henry Community College is asking for your help in interviewing candidates to replace Angele Godwin, who earlier this year announced her retirement as the school’s president.

Within the next few weeks, the selection committee will narrow down the pool of candidates to four, and area residents will be asked during the first two weeks of May to meet with each of them virtually.

Four forums will be staged via Zoom during the weeks of May 3 and May 10, and each candidate will answer questions submitted by the community, the school said in a release.

To submit a question, email feedback@patrickhenry.edu before 5 p.m. Friday. No comments or questions will be accepted during the Zoom meetings.

PHCC will screen the questions appropriateness and to avoid duplication, and because of time limits PHCC cannot ensure that every submitted question will be used.

Students and employees of PHCC will have separate opportunities to interact with the candidates.

VDOT hearing on U.S. 220