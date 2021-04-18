BRIEFS: Grant to help drug programs; foster-care group accredited; Griffith's opioid bill moves to Senate

The Community Recovery Program was awarded $498,961 by the Appalachian Regional Commission to expand services in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick Counties.
This was one of 30 projects that will split more than $9.4 million from INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems, ARC announced in a release.
The goal is to address Appalachia’s substance abuse crisis by creating or expanding a process that leads to workforce entry or re-entry.
“I congratulate the Community Recovery Program for their INSPIRE award and commend them for their role in addressing the economic impacts of Appalachia’s substance abuse crisis,” ARC Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas said in the release. “ARCINSPIRE partners will help individuals in recovery obtain sustainable employment, further encouraging economic resiliency in the communities that will be served.”
CRP says that most of the individuals referred to its program have a prior criminal history, have no connection with family, are in an unstable living conditions, and find themselves feeling hopeless.
Foster-care group accredited
HopeTree Family Services, a nonprofit organization with an office in Martinsville, for the first time has been accredited for a period of three years for its group homes and foster-care programs, the company announced.
CARF International, the sanctioning organization, puts each organization through a review process that includes on-site visits, the release said.
HopeTree has been providing residential, foster care and academic services for at-risk youth since 1890. It has 20 locations in Virginia.
Griffith’s opioid bill advances
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) this week celebrated the House of Representative’s passage of the Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act, which he had introduced.
The bill, which addresses the registration process for those who manufacture or dispense opioids, passed by voice vote and moves on to the Senate.
“Registrations to manufacture, distribute, or dispense opioids are not commodities to be bought or sold, but must be earned,” Griffith, whose Ninth Congressional District includes Martinsville, most of Henry County and Patrick County, said in a statement. “The opioid crisis grew in part due to their abuse. My bill, the Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act, would provide more accountability in the registration process. I am proud to sponsor this small but important fix that will assist in fighting the opioid epidemic that has hurt too many.”
PHCC wants public in interviews
In case you missed an earlier announcement, Patrick Henry Community College is asking for your help in interviewing candidates to replace Angele Godwin, who earlier this year announced her retirement as the school’s president.
Within the next few weeks, the selection committee will narrow down the pool of candidates to four, and area residents will be asked during the first two weeks of May to meet with each of them virtually.
Four forums will be staged via Zoom during the weeks of May 3 and May 10, and each candidate will answer questions submitted by the community, the school said in a release.
To submit a question, email feedback@patrickhenry.edu before 5 p.m. Friday. No comments or questions will be accepted during the Zoom meetings.
PHCC will screen the questions appropriateness and to avoid duplication, and because of time limits PHCC cannot ensure that every submitted question will be used.
Students and employees of PHCC will have separate opportunities to interact with the candidates.
VDOT hearing on U.S. 220
A reminder that Virginia Department of Transportation will have a virtual hearing on Wednesday about its planned changes on the intersection of U.S. 220 and Dyer Street in Henry County. This $16.1 million project is designed to reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by designing an intersection that redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn.
The virtual hearing is at 5-7 p.m., and to participate visit the project page at https://www.virginiadot.org/route220Intersections/ and click on the link to virtual design public hearing. VDOT representatives will make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and answer questions through the WebEx Chat function after the presentation is completed. A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the project page after the hearing.
Comments also can be submitted by email to Route220Intersections@VDOT.Virginia.gov (referencing “VDOT Route 220 Intersections Virtual Design Hearing Public Comments”) mail to VDOT, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem VA 24153 or by phone at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711. All comments must be postmarked, emailed or submitted by May 1.
Road projects
- A portion of Magna Vista School Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic 0.2 mile north of Lee Ford Camp Road for the replacement of two box culverts. A detour will be in place, and there will be signs to help direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road will reopen to traffic on May 28.
- Mid-Atlantic Broadband will be working to replace fiber in a
- 3-mile stretch of U.S. 58 between Rhody Creek Loop and South Mayo Drive. Drivers should expect inside lane and shoulder closures. Work is expected to be completed in mid-April.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane an
- d/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Estimated completion date is May 2026.