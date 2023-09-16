Health center receives funding
Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, has announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its Rural Health Network Development Planning Grant Program, has awarded $100,000 to Tri-Area Community Health Center. The Center serves residents in the counties of Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, and Patrick, as well as the city of Galax. Congressman Griffith visited Tri-Area Community Health Center's Ferrum location in March to learn more about the services the Center provides to the region.
"Community health centers provide vital medical services to many in rural areas, including Virginia's Ninth District. Having recently visited Tri-Area Community Health in Ferrum, I know firsthand the funding announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will help the Center continue to provide comprehensive medical services to those in need."
Bill Wyatt (276) 591-7543
bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com
@billdwyatt on Twitter