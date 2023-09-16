Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, has announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its Rural Health Network Development Planning Grant Program, has awarded $100,000 to Tri-Area Community Health Center. The Center serves residents in the counties of Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, and Patrick, as well as the city of Galax. Congressman Griffith visited Tri-Area Community Health Center's Ferrum location in March to learn more about the services the Center provides to the region.