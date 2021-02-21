BRIEFS: Griffith introduces broadband bill; ValleyStar, Hooker name new executives

She has a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and an engineering/computer science degree from Virginia Tech.

Headquartered in Martinsville, ValleyStar operates digital banking services and seven physical branch locations in Virginia.

2 executives earn promotions(tncms-asset)034e5226-7254-11eb-b121-a3e7075912c5[1](/tncms-asset)

Hooker Furnishings promoted Johne Albanese to chief marketing officer and Tod Phelps to senior vice president-operations, both new positions that report to new CEO Jeremy Hoff.

Albanese is responsible for all marketing initiatives across the company’s 12 brands. He has been with the company 8 years, previously as vice president of marketing.

Phelps adds the new title to his role as chief information officer, a role he has had since 2017. Phelps will be responsible for all international and domestic operations.

“Tod and Johne have been valuable members of our executive team. I’m confident that their well-deserved new roles will pay great dividends across the entire company,” Hoff said in a release announcing the promotions.

Eastman ranked for sustainability