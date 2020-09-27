BRIEFS: Harvest, NCI awarded grants; Stuart gets USDA $$$; VDOT seeks comments

The Appalachian Regional Commission this week awarded two grants totaling $266,880 for educational opportunities in Martinsville and Henry County, ARC announced in a release.
ARC awarded $216,880 to the Harvest Foundation for its “Workforce Foundations: Advancing Childhood Education in Martinsville and Henry County” project, which will expand early childhood education businesses by increasing the number of fully trained and credentialed early child care professionals in Henry County.
ARC also awarded $50,000 to the New College Institute to produce a curriculum for a Center for Trades Entrepreneurship.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), whose 9th District includes Martinsville and most of Henry County, celebrated the grants.
“Education holds the key to workforce development, which will attract new businesses and improve employment opportunities,” Griffith said in a release. “Today’s award … will help develop skills and expand possibilities for the region’s workforce.”
Stuart’s water gets $$$ infusion
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development awarded a loan of $454,000 and a grant of $421,000 to the town of Stuart to improve the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
Griffith, whose district also includes Patrick County, cited in a release that the water infrastructure’s role in the community’s health, quality of life and economic development.
“Today’s award … will support a major upgrade to the town’s wastewater treatment plant. This is a significant investment for the people of Stuart,” he said.
VDOT seeks comments on 220 project
The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comments about a project that is under development to improve intersections along U.S. 220 in Henry and Franklin counties and the city of Roanoke.
The project’s goal is to reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by modifying seven intersections along the route, including Dyer Street in Henry County, where some improvement projects have been under construction.
The project will reduce signal phases/wait times and improve traffic flow from side streets.
You can learn more at https://www.virginiadot.org/route220Intersections/ and submit comments through a form. The comment period ends Friday.
Anyone requiring special assistance to provide input or ask additional questions may contact VDOT’s Salem District Office at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.
Harvest to develop strategic plan
The Harvest Foundation, which has a new president in Kathryn Keller, this week issued a request for proposal in search of a consultant to help create a 3-to-5-year strategic plan.
Harvest provides grants in Martinsville and Henry County that address health, education and community vitality, which, a release said, have invested more than $134 million. The foundation’s annual grants budget is roughly $10-12 million.
Harvest’s current plan was created in 2015, and under Keller the goal is to find a partner who can provide data-driven and community participatory processes to create new initiatives, the release said.
The RFP period will end on Oct. 20, and inquiries should be directed to Sheryl Agee, the foundation’s senior operating officer, at sage@theharvestfoundation.org.
Road projects
- The city of Martinsville began installation of a new water main, starting at the intersection of Cherokee Court and Cherokee Trail and ending at the intersection of Cherokee Trail and Root Trail. Traffic signs will be in place along the route, and residents in the area should expect some traffic delays. For further information, call Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle at 276-403-5157.
- George Taylor Road is closed to through traffic for approximately a quarter-mile from Wagon Trail Road and 0.85 mile from JS Holland Road for bridge replacement over Horsepasture Creek. Detours and directional signs are in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopen any day.
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
