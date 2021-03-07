BRIEFS: HCPS appoints 2 new leaders; ValleyStar names interim CEO

ValleyStar Credit Union has promoted executive vice president Lisa Lambrecht, formerly of a credit union in Richmond, as its interim chief executive officer.

Lambrecht served as CEO of Entrust Financial Credit Union in Richmond before joining ValleyStar and has 20 years of experience in the industry, the company said in a release about her appointment.

She replaces Delbert Lee Morgan, who has resigned to take a CEO position in his home state of Florida.

“ValleyStar will benefit from Lisa’s proven track record of strengthening the financial health of organizations and improving both employee and member engagement,” board chair Douglas Nunn said in the release. “Lisa continues to strengthen the credit union’s ability to meet member needs.”

ValleyStar, which is based in Martinsville, cites Lambrecht’s track record in developing strong teams and leading the credit union through change. She also serves on various outside boards and committees.

“Cultivating meaningful relationships provides the strength and flexibility for ValleyStar to grow into the future,” Lambrecht said in the release. “We are committed to bring the technology banking offers while remaining passionate about reinforcing the relationships we have built here at ValleyStar.”