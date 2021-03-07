BRIEFS: HCPS appoints 2 new leaders; ValleyStar names interim CEO

HCPS appoints 2 new leaders
The Henry County School Board appointed a new principal and a new transportation chief during its meetings on Thursday.
Katrina Perry will be principal at Rich Acres Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year, and Donna Anderson will be director of transportation and fleet management services.
Perry, currently an assistant principal at Magna Vista High School, has served as a teacher and summer school principal for HCPS.
“I am excited to join the Buccaneer family and to continue the legacy of excellence that the students and staff have created at Rich Acres,” Perry said in a release announcing her appointment. “I look forward to working closely with each family as we partner to support student growth and success.”
Anderson, the current transportation administrator, has served HCPS students as a bus driver and member of the transportation team for 30 years.
“It is my goal to work alongside and support our staff as we provide safe transportation for our students and continue to ensure that their day begins and ends with positive inspiration,” Anderson said.
ValleyStar names interim CEO
ValleyStar Credit Union has promoted executive vice president Lisa Lambrecht, formerly of a credit union in Richmond, as its interim chief executive officer.
Lambrecht served as CEO of Entrust Financial Credit Union in Richmond before joining ValleyStar and has 20 years of experience in the industry, the company said in a release about her appointment.
She replaces Delbert Lee Morgan, who has resigned to take a CEO position in his home state of Florida.
“ValleyStar will benefit from Lisa’s proven track record of strengthening the financial health of organizations and improving both employee and member engagement,” board chair Douglas Nunn said in the release. “Lisa continues to strengthen the credit union’s ability to meet member needs.”
ValleyStar, which is based in Martinsville, cites Lambrecht’s track record in developing strong teams and leading the credit union through change. She also serves on various outside boards and committees.
“Cultivating meaningful relationships provides the strength and flexibility for ValleyStar to grow into the future,” Lambrecht said in the release. “We are committed to bring the technology banking offers while remaining passionate about reinforcing the relationships we have built here at ValleyStar.”
Lambrecht has a Bachelor of Science degree in business and accounting from Old Dominion University and a Master of Business Administration from DeVry University.
STAFF REPORTs
Road projects
- Beginning Monday Friendship Lane will be closed to through traffic between Spring Road and Elementary Lane to allow for a pipe replacement. There will be detours and directional signs in place. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Friday.
- Construction is under way on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58 in Patrick County, and there will be flagging operations to allow for the geotechnical borings. These will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the project is scheduled to be completed in May 2026.
- Intermittent work will be continue by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.