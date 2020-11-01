BRIEFS: HCPS honored among best green schools; VMNH nominated;

Martinsville-based Carter Bank & Trust announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Kevin Bloomfield, managing partner of Bloomfield Partners, LLC; Robert Bolton founder of Iron Bay Capital; and Elizabeth Lester Walsh, senior specialist in curriculum development of Becker Professional Education.

UNC hospital launches new equipment

UNC Cancer Care at Rockingham has begun operation of its $3.8 million linear accelerator, a machine used to deliver high-dose radiation beams to tumors inside the body. The hospital serves patients from southern Henry County.

The Elekta Infinity linear accelerator provides newer, faster and more precise treatment to patients undergoing radiation therapy. It replaces an older linear accelerator at the facility that remained in use during the construction and installation phase for the linear accelerator, ensuring that there were no disruptions to care for patients requiring radiation, the hospital said in a release.

The partnership and collaboration with UNC Health, UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center provides oncologists with access to the latest research and clinical trials.

Monday is state tax extension deadline