BRIEFS: HCPS honored among best green schools; VMNH nominated;

HCPS honored among best green schools
Henry County Public Schools is one of three school divisions to be honored by the 2020 Virginia School Boards Association’s 11th annual Green Schools Challenge, which is to encourage specific environmental policies and practical actions that reduce carbon emissions.
Henry County was the winner among schools with enrollment between 5,001 and 10,000. Nottoway County Public Schools won among smaller schools and Prince William County Public Schools among the larger schools.
In addition, 18 school divisions were recognized as being Certified Green School Divisions by implementing new actions and adopting new policies that earn the divisions “green points”
Patrick County Public School was listed among those receiving Platinum Certification, and HCPS was among those scored with Gold Certification.
“Henry County Public Schools is proud to be recognized for our daily efforts to ensure efficiency and to continue to implement green practices,” Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett wrote in an email.
VMNH nominated for award
The Virginia Museum of Natural History has recently been nominated by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The award, presented by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, is the nation’s highest honor for institutions that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities.
“It’s an honor and a privilege for the museum to be nominated for this prestigious award and we are greatly appreciative of Senator Warner’s acknowledgement of the hard work that museum leadership, staff and supporters contribute to ensure that the museum delivers world-class, science-based research and STEM education to Virginians, both in our local community and throughout the entire Commonwealth.” said Thomas Benzing, chair of the Virginia Museum of Natural History Board of Trustees.
The program recognizes libraries and museums that foster passion for learning and provide access to information, among other goals.
“The museum’s location in south central Virginia allows us to conduct unique research on the Commonwealth’s natural and cultural heritage, and provide science education for many underserved communities,” said Joe Keiper, executive director of the museum.
Eastman’s financial report
Eastman Chemicals, which has two facilities in Henry County, announced 10% growth in sales revenue in the third quarter of its fiscal year. The company’s earnings per diluted share were down by 75 cents from 2019, from $1.93 to $1.18. But net cash was up by $26 million, to $442 million, and free cash flow grew from $306 million to $360 million.
Carter Bank names new board members
Martinsville-based Carter Bank & Trust announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Kevin Bloomfield, managing partner of Bloomfield Partners, LLC; Robert Bolton founder of Iron Bay Capital; and Elizabeth Lester Walsh, senior specialist in curriculum development of Becker Professional Education.
UNC hospital launches new equipment
UNC Cancer Care at Rockingham has begun operation of its $3.8 million linear accelerator, a machine used to deliver high-dose radiation beams to tumors inside the body. The hospital serves patients from southern Henry County.
The Elekta Infinity linear accelerator provides newer, faster and more precise treatment to patients undergoing radiation therapy. It replaces an older linear accelerator at the facility that remained in use during the construction and installation phase for the linear accelerator, ensuring that there were no disruptions to care for patients requiring radiation, the hospital said in a release.
The partnership and collaboration with UNC Health, UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center provides oncologists with access to the latest research and clinical trials.
Monday is state tax extension deadline
If you haven’t filed your individual state income taxes for 2019, that 6-month filing ends Nov. 1 – but you get an extra day because that’s a Sunday. If you have questions about your return and need more information, visit the Virginia Tax website or call 804-367-8031.
Road projects
Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57 in Henry County. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
STAFF REPORTS
