BRIEFS: Henry County Fair gets midway sponsor; public hearing on zoning issues

The Henry County Planning Commission will consider two new zoning requests when it convenes a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Henry County Administration Building inCollinsville.

The cases being considered are:

A change for 2.65 acres at 20 Water Plant Road in the Ridgeway District from Government and Special Use District G-S to Limited Industrial District 1-2. The applicant intends to use the existing building for research, development and assembly operations in the renewable energy industry.

A change for approximately 10 acres on the east side of Gallagher Road in the lriswood District.

Following these public hearings, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on each application to the Henry County Board of Supervisors, which will conduct its own public hearings at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Citizens wishing to submit public comments on these cases should email publichearing@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4699 no later than 9 a.m. Wednesday. Comments intended for the Board of Supervisors must be received by 9 a.m. Jan. 26. All comments will be read at the public hearing.