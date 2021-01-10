BRIEFS: Henry County Fair gets midway sponsor; public hearing on zoning issues

County Fair gets
midway sponsorThe first major sponsor for the Henry County Fair, scheduled to be resurrected this fall, will be American National Bank.
The bank signed on this week to sponsor the midway at the fair, which is scheduled for Sept.22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. Cole Amusements has be contracted to provide the rides, games and food at the midway, a release from Henry County said.
The release said organizers also are planning nightly entertainment, a petting zoo, timber show and circus. Other attractions could be added later.
Roger Adams, director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County, is the director of the fair. Sponsorship levels are available. For information call 276-634-4640.
Library curtails inside access
Because of the high COVID-19 positivity rate, all branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library system as of Monday temporarily will suspend appointments to enter the library.
All branches of the library system will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday to provide front-door curb services to check out items, make a copy, print or fax.
For more information, please call your local branch.
Commission to consider requests
The Henry County Planning Commission will consider two new zoning requests when it convenes a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Henry County Administration Building inCollinsville.
The cases being considered are:
A change for 2.65 acres at 20 Water Plant Road in the Ridgeway District from Government and Special Use District G-S to Limited Industrial District 1-2. The applicant intends to use the existing building for research, development and assembly operations in the renewable energy industry.
A change for approximately 10 acres on the east side of Gallagher Road in the lriswood District.
Following these public hearings, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on each application to the Henry County Board of Supervisors, which will conduct its own public hearings at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Citizens wishing to submit public comments on these cases should email publichearing@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4699 no later than 9 a.m. Wednesday. Comments intended for the Board of Supervisors must be received by 9 a.m. Jan. 26. All comments will be read at the public hearing.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no public comments will be taken at the hearings, and attendance is limited to 25.
Monogram gives to family fund
Monogram Foods’ Monogram Loves Kids Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services for its Healthy Families programs.
The program provides home-visit support for new parents in prenatal days through the child’s fifth birthday by mentoring families to positive outcomes.
The grant from Monogram will allow DPCS to increase the number of families in the program and to provide items such as diapers, formula, safe cribs, toddler car seats and breast pumps.
Monogram Foods is one of Henry County’s largest employers.
Road projects
Santa Claus Lane in Patrick County remains closed to through traffic between U.S. 58 and Scenic Drive for a pipe replacement. Directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, this project will be completed this month.